Proper education and awareness are needed to prevent unnecessary panic and fear from certain diseases. Certain medical conditions scare people but can actually be prevented or managed with proper medical guidance. One of these diseases is cancer.

While cancer has taken many people’s lives through the years, medical professionals now have knowledge of preventive measures and management procedures for certain types of cancer. Nevertheless, researchers continue to study oncology to find solutions to this condition. A preclinical oncology CRO can be regarded as one of the centers that contribute valuable studies to the research of oncology.

The general population should be aware of their options in terms of cancer prevention and management. When it comes to this dreaded disease, everyone should be given valuable information that can help them make better and informed decisions regarding their health.

The Big C

The “big C” or cancer is a disease that many people are afraid of; however, there is no need for unnecessary panic or fear regarding the mere discussion of the disease. The fear of cancer should be debunked as this would only result in avoidance and potential misinformation about prevention and management of the medical condition.

Cancer refers to a disease where certain cells in the body grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the individual’s body. Cancerous tumors or malignant tumors can spread to nearby tissues or even in distant places of the body.

There are various types of cancer. Itis beneficial for families and individuals to be familiar with these various types to inform them of the risks, prevention, and management needed regarding this disease.

Breast cancer is one of the leading types of cancer among American women, as there are estimated to be 268,600 new cases of breast cancer every year. Having lumps in the breast is associated with breast cancer; however, many cases of breast lumps are often non-cancerous. It is best to check with your doctor if you notice any changes or pain in your breasts. While it is not as common, men can also develop this disease.

The second most common cancer in Americans is lung cancer. While this type of cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related deaths, researchers study continuous advances in lung cancer treatment. The leading cause of lung cancer is cigarette smoking, so smokers should start adopting a healthier lifestyle as early as possible.

These are only some types of cancer that are common in the American population. Proper information dissemination is essential in educating the public about the risks, prevention, and management of such diseases.

Technology for Cancer Management

With the advances in science and modern technology, various types of cancer treatment are available for patients today. While the type of treatment given to a patient will depend on the type of cancer and its stage, there are instances when patients need to undergo a combination of treatments. Having cancer can be an overwhelming experience. It is normal for patients to be afraid; however, they need to stay strong and feel in control of their bodies by talking to their doctor about their options.

Apart from undergoing surgery, other types of cancer treatment options depend on the patient’s situation. Chemotherapy and stem cell transplants are some of these procedures that help target cancerous cells.

Lifestyle Choices for Cancer Prevention

While certain environmental factors and substances canaffect a person’s risk of acquiring cancer, there are also preventive measures to help avoid the development of the disease. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, up to 75% of cancer deaths in Americans can be prevented. Here are some lifestyle changes you can make to keep your body healthy.

Consuming large amounts of saturated fat and red meat can increase your risk for colon cancer. Your nutrition plays a big role in cancer prevention, so it is best to choose whole foods such as fruits and vegetables to help cleanse the body.

Engaging in regular physical exercise can help you stay lean, which reduces the risk for many types of cancer. Combine a good exercise routine with a proper diet to keep your body at a healthy weight.

It should be common knowledge that drinking alcohol and smoking tobacco could increase one’s cancer risk; however, reducing one’s consumption is easier said than done. Instead, drinkers and smokers should work on gradually decreasing these habits to make the lifestyle change more sustainable.

Cancer should not be regarded as a word that needs to be avoided. This will only instill fear and panic when faced with the condition. Instead, people should choose to educate themselves on the matter, whether they have the disease or not. It is important to be prepared for whatever changes may occur in terms of health.