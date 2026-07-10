Acclaimed Swiss Composer Christoph Schnell Brings Two World Premieres to Cadogan Hall

Artist: Christoph Schnell – London Metropolitan Orchestra

Sunday 13 September 2026

Cadogan Hall, London

6:30 pm

Internationally recognised Swiss composer Christoph Schnell will present an evening of orchestral music at Cadogan Hall, London, on Sunday 13 September 2026, featuring two world premieres alongside celebrated works from his extensive catalogue.

For Tickets: https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/london-metropolitan-orchestra-christoph-schnell-piano-concerto-no-3-world-premiere/

Joining Christoph Schnell for this special performance is the London Metropolitan Orchestra (LMO), one of the UK’s leading multimedia orchestras. Since its formation in 1994, LMO has built an international reputation through collaborations with major Hollywood studios, world-renowned composers and some of the biggest names in music, including Paul McCartney, U2, Sting, Annie Lennox, Pink Floyd, Stormzy, Royal Blood and Fall Out Boy. The orchestra’s impressive credits span film, television, video games and live performance, and most recently include recording on Muse’s latest album, further highlighting its position as one of the world’s most sought-after orchestral ensembles.

Born in Switzerland in 1954, Christoph Schnell has established himself as one of Europe’s most distinctive contemporary composers. His work spans orchestral music, chamber music, solo repertoire, electronic composition and multimedia productions, resulting in a catalogue of around 300 compositions. His innovative artistic approach has earned international recognition, with performances at major cultural events and festivals across Europe.

Among Schnell’s most celebrated achievements is his cycle of eight violin concertos, a rare accomplishment in contemporary classical music that reflects both his technical mastery and long-standing fascination with the expressive possibilities of the violin. His music frequently explores the relationship between traditional orchestral writing and modern compositional techniques, creating works that are both intellectually engaging and emotionally immediate.

Schnell is also the creator of the MusicalOper, an original artistic concept that blends opera, musical theatre and dramatic performance into a contemporary musical experience. Alongside his work as a composer, he has expanded into film production, creating projects including Requiem X – The Film, based on one of his own large-scale compositions.

The Cadogan Hall performance offers audiences the opportunity to experience Christoph Schnell’s latest creative direction through two significant new works while also celebrating the breadth of a career that continues to evolve. Known for writing music full of energy, humour and emotional depth, Schnell remains committed to creating new works that connect with audiences while pushing the boundaries of contemporary classical composition.

The concert follows growing international recognition for Schnell’s work and promises an evening of compelling orchestral music performed by some of the UK’s leading classical musicians in one of London’s most respected concert venues.

Performers

London Metropolitan Orchestra

Daniel Hart (Piano)

Robert Bokor (Conductor)

Ticket Prices

Band A – £35.00

Band B – £25.00

Band C – £18.00

Band D – £10.00

The performance is expected to last approximately 80 minutes, including an interval.

Official Links

Website: www.ChristophSchnell.ch

Wikipedia: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christoph_Schnell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/die_8_violinkonzerte