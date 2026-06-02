MUSICAL EVENT WILL CELEBRATE PRIDE IN SUNDERLAND -WITHOUT REFORM SUPPORT

A PLANNED concert as part of this month’s Pride In Sunderland will have a more serious message, following the city’s Reform-led council’s refusal to support the event.

Charity OUT North East has just launched its Summer of Pride, a programme of inclusive events taking place in Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead not just for the LGBTQ+ community but for everyone.

And now OUT North East is hoping that people will turn out in force at the city’s Sheepfold Stables this Saturday (6 June) to enjoy the free concert – and also donate on the day to ensure the future of the event.

Sunderland City Council, led by Reform, have said there will be no longer any funding for Pride – which only applied for a small grant from a dedicated local authority pot in the way that numerous other organisations do.

The council have said their aim is to “prioritise events aimed at all the residents of Sunderland” which OUT North East CEO, Peter Darrant, argues shows a complete lack of understanding of what Pride has brought to the city.

“The new administration’s justification that funding should be prioritised towards events aimed at all residents of Sunderland demonstrates a misunderstanding of what Pride in Sunderland delivers,” he said.

“Anyone who has attended one of our events will know they are open to everyone. Over the years, tens of thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds have taken part in our activities, which are designed to bring communities together through inclusion, celebration and respect.

“Our message remains simple: Pride is for everyone, and everyone is welcome.”

OUT North East is now inviting everyone to show their support by attending the free fundraiser event, which will take place following a day of activity in the city, including a Pride takeover of the Bridges and involvement with the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival.

The fun starts at 6pm and runs through to 10pm, with performances from chart topping diva Angie Brown, Rupaul drag queen, Sally TM, Blu James from Basement Jaxx and chart toppers, Natalie Grey and JNR.

Also appearing is Mr Gay Great Britain Ben Lloyd, Sunderland’ Queen of Drag, Lucy Phurr and Friends and Pride Radio DJ, Michael Maddison.

“Working in partnership with the fantastic team at Sheepfold Stables, we’ll come together to celebrate Pride and raise vital funds to support Pride in Sunderland and our wider Summer of Pride programme,” said Peter.

Further information about all of the Summer of Pride events and how to donate to the charity are available at www.outnortheast.org.uk