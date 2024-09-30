Updated exterior styling and new Advance Plus grade headline updated Honda HR-V

Revised interior and exterior styling bring a sharper, more defined look

New colour palette increases appeal and accentuates design changes

Enhanced NVH control and drivability with trademark hybrid efficiency

Plus, new Advance Plus grade that accentuates latest design uplift

Honda has refreshed its HR-V e:HEV model line-up with a purposeful facelift across all grades, including interior and exterior design changes, an updated colour palette, and improved drivability – plus, an all-new special edition.

The result is an evolution of Honda’s current best-selling model in Europe that directly addresses customer feedback, while still offering all the benefits of a mid-sized hybrid SUV.

Evolved exterior and interior design

All grades feature a new, sharper front bumper and revised grille design with a new crystal black upper moulding and darkened headlight internals that create a more defined face.

The sculpted front bumper features more pronounced character lines, complimented by revised lower trim sections finished in a high-gloss black to ground the car and give the HR-V a more purposeful and premium appearance. Alongside new headlight units featuring revised internals with a more prominent DRL signature, encased in a darker finish. Advance grades onwards also gain adaptive driving beam (ADB) technology.

At the rear, the full-width LED lightbar features a revised internal design, complimented by a new palette of exterior colours that help accentuate the overall vehicle shape, with three new options joining the line-up: Sage Green, Seabed Blue, and Urban Grey.

Inside, the lower central dash and centre console have been reprofiled to make access to the wireless charging mat easier from both the passenger and driver’s seats. Trimmed in high-gloss piano black, the centre console is now flatter, and more ergonomic in design. Other changes to enhance the user experience and increased sound deadening within the cabin further enhance the HR-V’s interior comfort.

In addition, the new Advance Style Plus grade features a glass roof, while greater security and cabin comfort on warmer days is offered by privacy glass as standard on all grades.

All-new Advance Plus grade

To mark the introduction of the updated HR-V, Honda has created the Advance Plus grade with exclusive styling details.

Based on the Advance Style grade, it features an exclusive extended paint finish, with the lower bumpers, arches, and lower door garnishes now colour co-ordinated with the main body and offset by a Crystal Black grille. The model also comes with a unique set of alloy wheels.

Clever packaging alongside hybrid efficiency

The latest HR-V retains the highly flexible interior space that has proven to be the hallmark of previous generations. Key to maximising cabin room is the positioning of the fuel tank in the centre of the chassis beneath the front seats. This enables the model to utilise the exceptionally versatile rear Magic Seats that offer both ‘fold-flat’ or ‘flip-up’ flexibility, depending on the cargo space required.

The latest HR-V also continues to deliver a unique and responsive driving experience, with exceptional efficiency from Honda’s powerful and efficient two-motor hybrid e:HEV powertrain.

Honda SENSING provides comprehensive safety package

The HR-V e:HEV continues to provide some of the most comprehensive advanced safety features and driver aids in its class, including the addition of a Multi View Camera System. Activated via the central touchscreen, it displays a full 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings with a choice of side or overhead views available.

Utilizing a wide angle, high-definition camera enables improved awareness of vehicle surroundings, including recognition of verges without kerbs or roadside markings, whilst the active safety systems have been revised to reduce their intrusion on everyday driving.

The Traffic Jam Assist function, now upgraded to feature steering support from 0 km/h, reduces the burden on the driver when in traffic and heightens its already impressive crash protection.

European sales of the facelifted Honda HR-V e:HEV will start from September 2024.