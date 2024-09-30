Urban Automotive pays tribute to iconic 2018 Range Rover Sport with a bespoke L461 Widetrack Edition

Urban Automotive pays homage to iconic 2018 Urban-modified Range Rover Sport with new ‘Widetrack’ signature build

Follows the unveiling of new Range Rover Sport carbon fibre styling programme

New programme includes two unique configurations available – Widetrack and Narrowbody

Both packages feature extensive visual carbon fibre, bespoke design elements, and premium wheels

The Range Rover Sport styling programme is available to order, with conversions starting from £25,000

Urban Automotive has expanded its exclusive signature series, launching a striking tribute to one of its most iconic builds—the 2018 ‘V2’ Urban-modified Range Rover Sport. This special edition, a modern reimagining of the L494 SVR, has been crafted in the form of a bespoke, one-off Widetrack version of the latest L461 Range Rover Sport—paying homage to the vehicle that helped establish Urban as the leading expert in Range Rover customisation.

This latest signature build follows the official debut of Urban Automotive’s transformational styling programme for the new Range Rover Sport, unveiled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For the first time, Urban Automotive offers the Range Rover Sport package in two unique configurations to cater for individual preferences: the Urban ‘Widetrack’ and ‘Narrowbody’ range.

Both packages comprehensively remodel the Range Rover Sport with premium visual carbon fibre, delivering an aggressive yet refined appearance.

The All-New Range Rover Sport styling programme is available to order now with enquiries submitted through the Urban Automotive website and with prices starting from £25,000.

Revisiting an Icon: The 2018 ‘V2’ Range Rover Sport

The original 2018 Range Rover Sport L494 SVR model, delivered in the instantly recognisable Estoril Blue paint and Ebony/Cirrus interior, became a defining project for Urban Automotive. As part of the vehicle’s promotional debut, it was showcased with gold Urban Vossen UV-1 wheels for a special photoshoot, capturing the attention of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. This helped build Urban’s reputation for pushing the boundaries of Range Rover modifications.

Now, Urban has reimagined this legacy by creating a one-off Widetrack edition of the latest L461 Range Rover Sport, fully custom-painted in Estoril Blue—a colour no longer offered by the factory. To further honour the original, this special edition features a bespoke Cirrus quilted interior with updated Urban branding. Completing the tribute, Urban has added satin gold UV-1R wheels, created in collaboration with Vossen and handmade in Miami—a modern twist on the iconic UV-1 wheels from the 2018 build, merging past and present designs.

Widetrack Styling Programme

The tribute vehicle is based on Urban’s ultimate Widetrack styling programme which is one of their most striking designs to date incorporating wide arches, a distinctive carbon fibre bonnet and front upper ‘matrix’ grille in visual carbon fibre with Urban icon branding.

The bold front design is balanced with an equally assertive rear, which includes an upper rear spoiler, a carbon fibre bumper, rear diffuser with removable skid pan in visual carbon fibre and milled billet aluminium exhaust finishers with engraved Urban logo.

Hand-built in the UK and designed to conform with OEM quality standards, the visual carbon fibre elements, including the lower door sills and three-piece front bumper splitters, are seamlessly integrated with the original design.

Narrowbody Styling Programme

In contrast to the Widetrack styling programme, the Narrowbody design caters to clients seeking a more understated, OEM+ look, featuring full replacement carbon fibre bumpers at the front and rear, along with carbon fibre side skirts.

A visual carbon fibre splitter and integrated DRL enhance the car’s front styling while the rear is equipped with a visual carbon fibre upper rear spoiler, a rear diffuser and billet exhaust finishers.

Both styling programmes offer 23″ or 24″ cast or forged alloy wheel packages and an optional Milltek Sport performance exhaust.

Designed and manufactured in the UK​​

All Urban Automotive products are designed and manufactured by its in-house team, led by founder Simon Dearn.

The Range Rover Sport styling package follows Urban’s ‘OEM+’ philosophy, enhancing the vehicle’s original design with added individuality and road presence.

Each product undergoes a rigorous research and development process, ensuring seamless integration with factory safety systems and warning devices.

Urban Automotive Range Rover Sport Styling Programme: Specification ​

Widetrack Exterior Styling​

Restyled replacement carbon fibre front bumper

Visual carbon fibre front bumper mouthpiece

Mouthpiece trim overlay in visual carbon fibre

Integrated daytime running lights with OEM fog lamp carry over

Three-piece front bumper splitter in visual carbon fibre

Restyled replacement carbon fibre rear bumper

Rear diffuser with removable skid pan in visual carbon fibre

Carbon fibre bonnet

Milled billet aluminium exhaust finishers with engraved Urban logo

Front upper ‘matrix’ grille in visual carbon fibre with Urban icon branding

Widetrack arch package

Lower door sills in visual carbon fibre (options for SWB and LWB)

Upper rear spoiler

Carbon fibre wing mirror covers

Urban icon rear tailgate badge

Urban bonnet and tailgate lettering

​Narrowbody Exterior Styling

Replacement carbon fibre front bumper with visual carbon fibre splitter and integrated DRL

Replacement carbon fibre rear bumper with visual carbon fibre rear diffuser and billet exhaust finishers

Visual carbon fibre side sills

Upper rear spoiler visual carbon fibre side vent

Wheels​ & Tyres

23″ or 24″ Forged alloy wheel package​

Optional extras​

Milltek Sport performance exhaust ​

About Urban Automotive​

Urban Automotive, the UK’s foremost luxury vehicle styling provider, was established in 2014 as an independent vehicle modifier, with the aim of providing ‘OEM Plus’ design, and a bespoke vehicle modification service.​

With headquarters and vehicle production based in Milton Keynes, Urban Automotive is a carbon fibre specialist and has become one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of carbon fibre styling kits for an expanding range of premium and luxury models.​