The new Audi Q5: proven concept in its third generation

Dynamic design, high versatility, new infotainment, and modern operating concept

First SUV model on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) with efficient, partially electrified combustion engines

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG: “As the second model of our new generation of highly efficient combustion engines, this new edition of the successful model marks the next important step in the rejuvenation of our portfolio”

Full UK pricing and specification to be announced in October

Ingolstadt/San José Chiapa, September 2, 2024 – The Audi Q5 has been one of the most popular SUVs in the midsize-segment in Germany and Europe for more than 15 years. Audi is now presenting the latest generation of the bestseller: the Q5, which is even more modern, spacious, and dynamic. It is the first SUV based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) and is powered by efficient petrol and diesel engines that are even more economical thanks to MHEV plus technology. The Q5 impresses with customizable digital light signatures, the E³ 1.2 electronics platform and modern driver assistance systems. The sporty Audi SQ5 complements the new model series at its premiere. In future, models with plug-in hybrid technology will expand the model family.

Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, sees the new Audi Q5 as a guarantee of success: “The Audi Q5 has been our most successful and most important SUV model in the midsize class for more than 15 years. The new edition is a further development of its proven characteristics,” says Gernot Döllner. “As the second model in our new generation of highly efficient combustion engines, it marks the next important step in the rejuvenation of our portfolio. I am certain that the new Audi Q5, as a sporty all-rounder with a dynamic SUV design, will continue its success story.”

With the new Q5, Audi is launching the third generation of its successful model. The first generation of the midsize SUV was launched in 2008 and has dominated the premium brand segment ever since. The new Audi Q5 now continues this success story.

As the second model in the portfolio, it is based – like the new Audi A5 models – on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). The platform allows Audi to launch high-volume models with high technical standards in different segments. The flexibility of the PPC helps Audi give future models a unique character.

The Audi Q5 sets new standards in the midsize-segment of premium SUVs: sporty, technology-oriented design language meets unrivalled versatility and proven suitability for everyday use. Efficient and powerful engines with MHEV plus technology, and later also plug-in hybrids, represent Audi’s path to becoming a provider of future-proof premium mobility. With the E³ 1.2 electronics architecture, Audi is integrating modern and future-proof connectivity and digitalization features into all new models.

Audi has been manufacturing the Q5 models in Mexico for eight years, and also produces the new Q5 in San José Chiapa. The proximity to the North American market is an important factor here. The new Q5 also marks the beginning of a new era: with this model, Audi begins the renewal of its entire SUV portfolio with combustion engines and partially electrified variants.

More practical than ever: space concept and variability

The latest generation of the new Audi Q5 has gained significantly in key product attributes – and occupants can feel this from the very first time they experience it. In combination with the new interior concept, the result is a comfortable feeling of space with excellent head and legroom.

A particularly practical feature of the Audi Q5 is the fully adjustable rear seat standard from S line upwards. It can be moved lengthways and tilted, thus increasing the boot volume. At the same time, three people can be comfortably seated on the rear bench. With the rear seats folded down, the boot capacity increases to up to 1,473 litres, depending on the model variant. The luggage compartment cover can be stowed in a specially designed compartment under the luggage compartment floor. This provides even more space for luggage and a secure place for the cover.

Other practical features include an even larger storage compartment under the centre armrest compared to the previous model, numerous smaller storage areas for sunglasses, keys and other everyday items, an inductive and cooled charging tray with 15 watts of charging power in the front centre console, two USB-C ports in the front, and two in the rear. As part of the optional Sound & Vision Pack or standard on SQ5 Edition 1, the USB ports at the front can support charging capacities of up to 60 watts; the rear ports can even support charging capacities of up to 100 watts. This means larger devices such as laptops can be safely supplied with power while driving.

Purism and dynamism: the exterior design

The third generation of the Q5 models has become even sportier and offers perfect proportions. The taut and high shoulder line creates a powerful silhouette, connects the front and rear lights, and makes the vehicle appear longer. Above the sill, a rising line runs over the wheel arches and into the rear bumper, giving the vehicle a dynamic appearance even when stationary.

The front is self-confident, as all the defining design elements are positioned one level higher than in the predecessor model. The sporty, wide Singleframe sits high and is flanked by vertical, functional air curtains.

The strongly filed and sculpturally shaped headlights create a sharp, focused look, manifesting the agile and self-confident character of the car right from the front. A large air intake with sensors sits under the Singleframe, giving the Q5 a visually full and wide stance on the road. The exterior S line impresses with striking and sporty body components, such as the Air Curtain Tubes with matt anthracite chrome-look accents.

The rear has an extremely clear design thanks to the maximum reduction of lines. From the rear window to the lower edge of the sculpturally shaped light strip, there is a smooth surface, defined by the light strip with a sharp cut across the entire width of the vehicle. The area between the light strip and bumper is sleek and gives the SUV a sporty elegance. The diffuser is integrated into the raised bumpers as an island. The positioning and shape of the tailpipes depends on the engine: a functional double square tailpipe under the diffuser on the left-hand side (for all diesel engines), or functional rectangular tailpipes on the right and left (for all petrol engines). The S model features the iconic twin round tailpipes in a new, sharpened design.

Three conformation characteristics and eleven colours

Three trim levels will be available: Sport, S line and Edition 1. In addition, the SQ5 Edition 1 model gets a unique exterior appearance. In the S line exterior and the S model, the front air intakes are larger and designed as aero tubes in an L-wing shape. The diffuser at the rear is significantly sportier. The black exterior package is also showcased on all Edition 1 models.

There is a choice of eleven colours for the new Audi Q5 models, including the Arkona White solid paint finish. Glacier White, Mythos black, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, Ultra Blue, Daytona Grey, Sakhir Gold, Grenadine Red, District Green and the new colour Volcano Grey are available as metallic paint finishes. In the UK, the new Audi Q5 models are equipped with aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels in sizes from 19 to 21 inches, depending on the trim.

Clean lines and a welcoming ambience: the interior design

The design of the interior of the new Audi Q5 is based on the four basic characteristics of Audi interior design. Firstly, the interior is designed to be “human-centric”, i.e., consistently geared towards the needs of its users.

The clear layout of the interior provides an overview in all situations and forms the second basic feature, “visual clarity”. Functionality and aesthetics are combined down to the last detail. This clear design approach is evident in the horizontal structure of the control panel: an application made of high-quality material extends like a wing across the entire width of the control panel and rises at the transitions to the doors. The control panel forms the basis for the “Digital Stage” and for the form-fit integrated air vents. The consistent design of the centre console and doors complements the orchestration of the interior: components in aluminium look and C-clamp shape surround the controls in the doors and centre console. With their ascending alignment, they emphasize the robust and sporty SUV philosophy of the Audi Q5.

The central component of the interior is the “Digital Stage”, which is set up in front of the driver and front passenger in the form of the Audi MMI displays. The clearly aligned displays are integrated into the interior with a perfect fit. The slim, free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display has a curved design and OLED technology and houses the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch MMI touch display.

The 10.9-inch MMI Passenger Display can be ordered specially for front passengers on Edition 1 and SQ5 Edition 1. Thanks to Active Privacy Mode with shutter technology, passengers can use the infotainment system undisturbed without the driver being visually distracted. At the same time, it offers the option of assisting the driver with navigation tasks, for example.

With its “Material Driven Design”, the new Audi Q5 meets the demand for a spacious feeling with a high level of comfort. As a counterbalance to the digital and technical areas, the so-called soft wrap element runs from door to door across the entire width of the dashboard. Together with the fabric panels in the door and the armrests, this creates a homely ambience. This philosophy of material-driven design also offers the potential to individualize the interior according to your own ideas.

The materials were selected from a functional point of view, and at the same time ensure clear design differentiation between the various areas in the interior. Comfort-oriented areas are emphasized with generous surfaces and soft materials. In contrast, controls are precisely designed and optionally finished in high-quality high-gloss black.

The seats with diamond quilting, the soft wrap, and the armrest in the sporty S line version are finished in the sustainable materials Cascade and Dinamica, among others. The Cascade textile upholstery is reminiscent of natural materials such as wool and is not additionally dyed. It is made from recycled materials and recycled polyester. Part of the cover is made from the fabric Impressum, which consists partly of recycled plastic fibres. Dinamica looks and feels like suede, but almost half of it is made from recycled polyester, one of the sources of which is leftover textiles.

Dynamic interaction light

The clearly designed interior of the Q5 is also highlighted in the dark. The contour light in the dashboard and doors emphasizes the width of the interior, while the indirect light below the Curved Audi MMI Panorama Display and in the centre console creates a visual floating effect.

The high-quality materials in the doors are illuminated to great effect. Added to this is the dynamic interaction light (IAL), available as part of the optional Sound & Vision Pack, which spans the entire width of the interior as an LED light strip and supports the occupants’ interaction with the vehicle. On the one hand, the IAL serves to showcase the interior and offers, for example, a welcome function or indicates when the vehicle is locked and unlocked. On the other, it provides support when it comes to safety: for example, the dynamic indicator light is visualized. This enhances the display in the Virtual Cockpit. The IAL always remains an additional display and does not replace a blinker in the Virtual Cockpit.

Aerodynamics and aeroacoustics

The aerodynamics and aeroacoustics of the new Audi Q5 have been optimized with a variety of detailed solutions. The clad underbody and the aerodynamically designed front and rear sections play an important role in the aerodynamics concept. Air curtains are used to channel the airflow and direct it past the wheel arch so that it flows around the front wheels and the sides of the vehicle with as little turbulence as possible.

In addition, the airflow is directed around the front wheels by the air deflectors. The extensively covered underbody guides the airflow under the vehicle with reduced turbulence. Aero panels at the rear of the vehicle ensure a clear separation of the air, which is directed over the bodywork. The deep roof spoiler also contributes to this. The exterior mirrors have also been aerodynamically optimized.

The aeroacoustics of the new Q5 are also of a high standard. The windshield is fitted with acoustic glazing as standard. To further enhance driving comfort, the front side windows are also fitted with acoustic glazing on SQ5 Edition 1.

Impressive by day and night: the lighting design

With the new Audi Q5, Audi not only underlines its leading role in lighting design and technology, but also goes one step further. The rear lights have a three-dimensional design, spectacularly bringing together the physical and digital worlds in combination with the light strip, which spans the entire width of the vehicle. At the rear, the strikingly designed second-generation digital OLED rear lights on SQ5 and the projection light in the spoiler above the rear window from S line upwards, used for the first time in Europe, deliver increased safety. The third brake light projects a graphic into the upper rear window area, thereby enlarging the brake light area.

In the case of the second-generation digital OLED combination rear lights on SQ5, the six digital OLED panels with a total of 266 segments generate a new image several times per second using a specially developed algorithm. This symbiosis between lighting design and new technology makes the light in the new SQ5 appear livelier and more intelligent than ever before.

The active digital light signature on Edition 1 and SQ5 Edition 1 also signifies the future of Audi lighting technology. At the front, the active digital light signature is created by the interaction of the algorithm with fifteen segments that dim up and down. The individual light segments interact in such a way that the overall appearance of the light signature does not vary in terms of light intensity. “In the Audi Q5, we design not only the shape of the light in a series-production vehicle, but its entire movement. We have given the light signature its own personality and the digital world its own aesthetics at the same time,” explains César Muntada, Head of Lighting Design. “With the active digital light signature, the new Q5 continues an era of unique design and aesthetics that can only be found at Audi.”

With the digital OLED combination rear lights 2.0, the SQ5 raises the lighting design, range of functions and therefore safety in its class to a new level. The second-generation digital OLED combination rear lights can communicate with the vehicle’s immediate surroundings (Car-to-X) in a targeted manner. Proximity detection, which was first introduced in 2020, has been expanded in the new SQ5 to include the communication light. It warns other road users of accidents and breakdowns. In addition to the regular tail light graphic, it displays a specific static tail light signature with integrated warning symbols in the digital OLED combination rear light in critical driving or traffic situations.

The technology also sets new standards in terms of individualization. With Edition 1 and SQ5 Edition 1 up to eight digital light signatures in the redesigned daytime running lights of the Matrix LED headlights and in the digital OLED tail lights 2.0, drivers can personalize their SQ5 in a completely new way. A specially designed Coming Home and Leaving Home scene is available for each digital light signature when leaving and unlocking the vehicle.

Ultra-modern combustion engines with MHEV plus

The new Audi Q5 family is based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), a platform architecture for conventionally powered vehicles with longitudinally installed combustion engines. All models in the Q5 series at market launch are equipped with the highly efficient MHEV plus technology.

The new MHEV plus system with 48-volt electrical system supports the combustion engine, reduces CO 2 emissions and at the same time increases performance and driving comfort. Purely electric manoeuvring and parking are also possible to a limited extent. The powertrain generator puts out an additional drive torque of up to 230Nm and up to 24PS of power. The 48-volt system also enables the use of an electrically driven air conditioning compressor. This offers the advantage that even when the combustion engine is switched off – for example when coasting or at a red light – the air conditioning system continues to operate at full power and keeps the interior at a comfortable temperature.

The lithium-ion battery of the vehicles with MHEV plus is based on lithium iron phosphate chemistry (LFP) and has a storage capacity of 1.7kWh. The main tasks of the belt starter generator are to start the engine and supply electrical energy to the battery.

The new powertrain generator (PTG) enables electric driving, relieves the combustion engine, and helps reduce fuel consumption. When decelerating, the TSG feeds up to 25 kW of energy back into the battery (recuperation). The PPC enables gradual electrification in the form of mild hybrids. Later in the lifecycle of the new Audi Q5, plug-in hybrids with a large battery and external charging option will also follow.

Three engine versions at market launch

In Europe, the series will be launched with three engine versions*, with further drive variants to follow. At market launch, all variants will be equipped with MHEV plus technology, which can provide up to 24PS of additional power for short periods. All models use the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

The entry-level engine is the 2.0 TFSI. It delivers 204PS and 340Nm of torque and is quattro all-wheel drive. The Audi Q5 is also available with the 2.0 TDI in the EA288 evo generation. It delivers 204PS and 400Nm of torque.

The Audi SQ5 features a 3.0 TFSI V6 that produces 367PS and has a maximum torque of 550Nm. The seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission drives through quattro all-wheel drive as standard.

Agile handling and comfort

The new Audi Q5 offers driving characteristics typical of the brand, with largely neutral handling, and achieves a noticeable increase in comfort thanks to its optimized suspension and steering set-up.

It rolls off the production line with dynamically tuned steel suspension as standard. Alternatively, sports suspension is available on S line and Edition 1. The steel spring suspension, in combination with the passive damping system FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) and a more agile front axle, gives the Q5 an even firmer ride on the road. FSD reduces damping forces, particularly at high frequencies – for example on cobblestones – and maintains high damping forces at low frequencies, such as those that occur when changing lanes or cornering. Adaptive damper control is available in the air suspension setup on SQ5 Edition 1. The basic configuration of this air suspension can be adapted to individual requirements via Audi drive select. Compared to the predecessor model, it offers a much more noticeable spread between comfort and sport mode. The new Audi Q5 and SQ5 are both offered with enhanced progressive steering as standard.

The latest generation of driver assistance systems

Audi provides a wide range of driver assistance systems in the new Q5 models, whose functions significantly improve everyday life and road safety for all road users. Parking system plus with 360 display, park assist plus, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and speed limiter, lane departure warning, swerve assist and front turn assist, front emergency brake assist, front cross traffic intersection assist, efficiency assistant and attention and drowsiness assistant are standard from market launch.

Display and operating concept

The Audi Q5 model series has a fully networked digital interior based on the new electronics architecture. With the Audi MMI panoramic display and the MMI passenger display, the Digital Stage is a key feature of the interior. On Edition 1 and SQ5 Edition 1, this also includes the 10.9-inch MMI passenger display with Active Privacy Mode. This technology prevents drivers from being distracted while driving by only showing the contents of the display to the front passenger. Only a black screen is visible to the driver.

The learning voice assistant, the Audi assistant, can be used to control numerous vehicle functions as standard on every Q5 and SQ5. The digital assistant with AI support is deeply integrated into the vehicle and is depicted for the first time by an avatar in the central touch display of the MMI and in the head-up display. An icon in the instrument display shows the status of the Audi assistant.

Smart infotainment system

The infotainment system of the Audi Q5 uses Android Automotive OS as its operating system. Content is updated via over-the-air updates. The latest Audi connect services are therefore always up to date. Apps such as YouTube and Spotify are available via the store for third-party apps, which is integrated directly into the MMI and does not require a smartphone to use.

The heart of the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System is a highly efficient amplifier. It drives 16 loudspeakers with 685 watts of power. This is standard on SQ5 Edition 1, or optionally available on Q5 as part of Sound & Vision Pack.

The A-pillar and mid-range speakers produce an incomparable 3D surround sound. The “Symphoria” technology developed by the Fraunhofer Institute makes an important contribution to this. It adds sound dimensions that are essential for a natural sound image: width, depth, and height. This creates a feeling of spaciousness in the car. Compared to the Audi sound system, the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System works with Vehicle Noise Compensation (VNC), which compensates for interior noise. Customers also have the option of expanding their sound experience at any time with features that can be added via Functions on Demand.

Individually configurable: the head-up display

The Audi Q5 is optionally available with a configurable Head-Up Display (HUD) as part of the Sound & Vision Pack, or standard on SQ5 Edition 1. The HUD can display a wide range of information in a clear and concise manner, such as speed, assistance systems, navigation instructions or media data.

In the new Audi Q5, drivers have the option of controlling vehicle and infotainment functions via the head-up display. The controls also allow scrolling through lists with direct selection via steering wheel buttons.

This makes it even easier for drivers to select recent destinations without taking their eyes off the road. Incoming calls can also be shown in the Head-Up Display and answered directly by the driver using the steering wheel button. In addition, corresponding menus in the HUD show the last calls made. This makes it much easier to select frequently recurring calls. Media is also controlled via the HUD: in entertainment mode, drivers can select their favourite radio station or podcast, for example, using the list control.

Sustainable production in Mexico

The new Audi Q5 family will be produced at the Audi site in San José Chiapa, Mexico. As the electrification of the PPC portfolio progresses, the partially electrified plug-in hybrid variants will also be produced at the site. As part of the “360factory” production strategy, Audi is placing a strong focus on sustainability, among other things. The plant in San José Chiapa is characterized by resource-conserving production and is a role model for sustainable water use. Audi México is also on the home stretch to CO 2 -neutral production.

The site is the first automotive plant in the world to be certified according to the standards of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) for its efficient water management. This certification is the result of many measures for the sustainable use of water, including a reverse osmosis system and the collection of rainwater in a dedicated lagoon. In total, the plant saves 150,000 cubic meters of water per year, the equivalent of 60 Olympic swimming pools.

Thanks to efficient waste management, the recycling rate for waste generated at the plant is more than 90%. In addition to recycling materials such as metal offcuts from the press shop, the site also focuses on consistently avoiding plastic waste when packaging components. The experts on site have developed alternatives to the usual plastic packaging in order to minimize the use of disposable materials.

*Full technical powertrain data will be announced along with UK pricing and spec information in October