New Vantage Roadster joins Coupe in Aston Martin’s most driver-focussed model line

Powered by 4.0-litre, 510PS/685Nm twin-turbo V8 mated to eight-speed ZF transmission

Maximum speed 190mph. 0-60mph in 3.7sec

Fabric hood features ultra-compact mechanism with sub-7 sec operation – the fastest for any fully automatic automotive convertible roof

Prices start from £126,950. Now available to order. Deliveries begin Q2 2020

12 February 2020, Gaydon: The heartbeat of Aston Martin’s sports car range just got that little bit faster with the introduction of the new Vantage Roadster. Joining the Vantage Coupe, which was launched in 2018, this convertible model amplifies the emotional appeal of a model renowned for delivering a compelling blend of potent performance, outstanding dynamics and everyday usability.

Testament to the uncompromising design, engineering and execution of this scintillating open-top two-seater, Vantage Roadster shares the Vantage Coupe’s absolute commitment to driving thrills. Powered by Aston Martin’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo 510PS/685Nm V8 engine and mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, Vantage Roadster accelerates from 0-60mph in just 3.7sec and is capable of 190mph with the roof raised. Weight increases by just 60kg compared with the Coupe thanks to a new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism and optimised exterior and chassis revisions throughout.

Careful development of structural shear panels and chassis components ensures the Vantage Roadster retains the strong dynamic ability and sporting character achieved in the Coupe with no compromise to feel or refinement. Sharing the same Adaptive Damping, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Torque Vectoring and Electronic Rear Differential, the Roadster benefits from specific dynamic refinements. These include a bespoke tune for the rear dampers, Adaptive Damping System software and ESP calibration.

As you’d expect from a dedicated sports car, a choice of Sport, Sport + and Track chassis modes – also tuned specifically for the Roadster – give the driver control of its dynamic character and behaviour. Working in harmony with Sport, Sport+ and Track powertrain modes retained from the Coupe offers the ability to progressively increase the car’s overall responsiveness and excitement, meaning the Roadster has a tremendous breadth of ability and feels equally at home on road or race track.

While Vantage Roadster mirrors the Coupe’s exceptional tactility, pace and cornering performance, the design of the body is very much its own. The tautly tailored fabric hood features a compact powered Z-fold mechanism that ensures rapid operation (lowered in 6.7 or raised in 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmh/31mph). In fact, the roof of Vantage Roadster has the fastest full operating cycle of any automatic automotive convertible system.

An impressively low stack height pays the double dividend of allowing Aston Martin’s award-winning design team the latitude to create a seamless rear profile with minimal impact on the Roadster’s luggage space. Indeed, with a boot capacity of 200-litres, it is possible to stow a full-sized golf bag and accessories.

The introduction of the Vantage Roadster sees a range of new options introduced across the Vantage range. To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, Aston Martin is introducing the company’s iconic ‘vane’ grille as an option, available on both Coupe and Roadster as an alternative to the track-inspired ‘hunter’ grille featured on the Coupe from its launch in 2018. There is also a new range of optional alloy wheel designs in a choice of finishes. Enthusiasts will also welcome the manual 7-speed transmission being offered as an option on the Coupe, having initially only been available in the limited-edition Vantage AMR.

Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the Vantage Roadster: “Open-top Aston Martins are always firm favourites with our customers, so it’s very exciting to introduce the Vantage Roadster. For many, driving with the roof down is the true definition of the sports car experience as it truly brings your senses to life. Vantage has always delivered the purest of thrills, but in Roadster form that adrenaline rush is set to go to the next level”.

Matt Becker, Aston Martin Chief Engineer, adds: “Convertible sports cars are often seen as compromised when compared to their Coupe equivalents, but the Vantage Roadster remains absolutely dedicated true to its mission of delivering precise, agile and expressive handling dynamics combined with stonking straight-line performance. And of course, there’s the added dimension of driving a great-sounding sports car with the roof down”.

The Vantage range starts at £114,850, with the Recommended Retail Price of the Vantage Roadster starting from £126,950 in the UK, €157,300 in Germany and $161,000 in USA. First deliveries of the Vantage Roadster are scheduled to begin during Q2 2020.