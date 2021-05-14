Vaping is big business, and the legalization of cannabis in many states of the USA has accelerated the expansion of the market. With smoking tobacco now socially frowned upon and illegal in most public places, those who enjoy their cannabis or tobacco are choosing to vape. There are also many who although they did not previously smoke, are now looking at vaping either cannabis, CBD or e-liquids as a recreational pastime.

We’re going to assume you are new to vaping and are interested in finding out more, so here’s some vital information that should help you understand the world of vaping, and how a vaporiser works.

What is a Vaporizer?

If you check out established online retailer Vape4Ever you’ll get a good idea of the variety of vaporizers and accessories on offer, and they’re happy to answer any questions. So, what is a vaporizer?

Vaporizers come in a choice of types. Some are specifically designed for vaping dry herbs such as cannabis. Others, known as wax or dab pens, are for vaping wax products. Further designs are equipped with a compartment into which you pour your CBD or e-liquid. There are vaporizers known as vape pens – they are among the most common and they are shaped like a pen – which are portable, and some of these are disposable. Others can be refilled and used time and time again.

There are also desk-top vaporizers that are a larger type of vape device, and that offer more functions. Each type does one primary thing: vaporizes the substance you are vaping without it burning. The advantage of this is that you get the hit you want with none of the carcinogenic by-products that come with burning. So, how does a vaporizer work?

How a Vaporizer Works

As mentioned above there are many different types of vaporizer – as well as various brands vying for your business – and some are more sophisticated than others. For this explanation we are talking about a vape pen with variable temperature control, the use of which we will explain.

A vape pen consists of an outer casing – usually in metal and plastic – within which there is small yet powerful battery, a compartment or chamber for your dry herb, wax or liquid (depending upon your choice) and a heating coil or atomizer. On the outside will be buttons for on and off, temperature controls, and a slot for your USB charger.

Once charged, the device is ready to go. Let’s say you’re vaping dry herb cannabis. You place it in the compartment and re-attach it to the body. You then select your temperature. The importance of this function is that different users have their own desired taste; some like a rougher vape, others a smoother one, and by adjusting the temperature you can find your own level.

You then press the on button the required number of times to start the sequence. An LED will tell you when it’s ready, at which point you place the mouthpiece between your lips, and activate the device. The cannabis is duly atomized, and you inhale the cloud of vapor. It’s that simple.

Buying a Vaporizer

We strongly recommend that if you want to buy a vape device you visit a reputable vape shop and ask for advice and help on choosing the right model we also suggest that you check you can legally vape cannabis at your location as doing otherwise can get you in a lot of trouble.

We hope this brief article has helped you understand what vaping is about and how a vaporizer works, so check them out further and enjoy your cannabis the easy way.