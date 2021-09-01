New Griffin models offer enhanced value along with high levels of standard equipment, including comfort and safety technologies as well as new styling features

All Griffin models available with competitive PCP contracts

Griffin versions also available on Corsa, Astra and Grandland X

New Crossland Griffin starts from £17,555 OTR

All-electric Corsa-e Griffin starts from £26,390 * OTR

OTR Corsa-e Griffin customers get a Free Home Charger Unit and 30,000 miles of free electricity

Order books now open for New Corsa-e Griffin and New Crossland Griffin models

Luton – Vauxhall has expanded its Griffin line-up – that offers high levels of standard specification, including comfort and safety technologies as well as new styling features – to include its best-selling all-electric Corsa-e and Crossland models.

The Griffin variants add a number of key styling features for both the New Corsa-e as well as the New Crossland, and come with a number of technology and safety features for added value, including heated seats and heated steering wheel, as well as semi-autonomous safety features such as Automatic Emergency City Braking and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Vauxhall already offers Griffin versions of Corsa, Astra and Grandland X.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “We’ve added new Griffin variants to both the New Corsa-e as well as the New Crossland vehicle ranges, offering Vauxhall customers high standard specification and more value. The Corsa-e continue to impress buyers, as the UK’s best-selling small electric car, and the Griffin model makes owning an all-electric vehicle even more affordable.”

Vauxhalll Corsa-e Griffin

The New Corsa-e is the UK’s best-selling small electric vehicle, with the new Griffin models set to boost its appeal even further to buyers thanks to added specification and styling. New Corsa-e Griffin models sit above SE Nav Premium variants.

For improved safety, New Corsa-e Griffin models come standard with semi-autonomous safety features including Automatic Emergency City Braking and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Also included is Speed Sign Recognition and Forward Collision Alert, as well as Driver Drowsiness Detection.

New Corsa-e Griffin models come standard with Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi system which features a 7-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation with European-wide coverage. Also standard is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto® smartphone connectivity, alongside a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic lights and windscreen wipers. Corsa-e Griffin models also feature 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a black roof and A-pillars alongside dark tinted rear windows and LED front fog lights.

All Corsa-e models feature a 50kWh battery and 100kW (136PS) electric motor, capable of up to 209 miles from a single charge. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes.

In partnership with British Gas, Vauxhall is also offering Corsa-e Griffin customers a Free Home Charger Unit and an energy credit equivalent to 30,000 miles of free electricity.

Prices for the New Corsa-e Griffin models start from £26,390 OTR after the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG), with monthly payments starting from £265 under a representative Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement**.

Vauxhall Crossland Griffin

New Crossland Griffin models sit above SE variants in the range and add several styling cues to ensure it stands out on the road.

Inside, New Crossland Griffin models feature Vauxhall’s 7-inch Multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ as well as heated front seats and a heated leather-covered steering wheel. Griffin variants also feature ambient interior lighting and come standard with automatic windscreen wipers and LED headlights, alongside lane departure warning and speed sign recognition technologies.

New Crossland Griffin models come standard with 17-inch black five twin-spoke alloy wheels, black painted door mirrors, a contrasting colour roof as well as chrome effect upper window mouldings.

New Crossland Griffin models are available with Vauxhall’s efficient 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with prices starting from £17,555 OTR for 1.2-litre petrol models. Monthly payments under a representative PCP agreement start from £215**.