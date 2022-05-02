Corsa and Mokka move to Vauxhall’s new simplified version line-up

Both vehicles now available in Design, GS Line, and Ultimate trims

New simplified trim structure results in clearer choice of models for buyers

Enhanced pricing across Corsa and Mokka of up to more than £3,000

All Corsa-e and Mokka-e models remain eligible for the Plug-in Car Grant

Corsa-e models receive a new sleek ‘e-toggle’ shifter as a 2022 model year upgrade

Corsa was UK’s best-selling car in 2021 and February 2022 YTD

Customer ordering opens from 6 April with deliveries from Summer

Luton – Vauxhall has updated both the Corsa and Mokka model ranges by introducing its new simplified version line-up as well as enhanced pricing making two of its most popular models more appealing than ever. With orders open from early April, the revised Corsa model range will start from £17,340 OTR and the Mokka from £22,265 OTR, with first customer deliveries expected from August.

The new range comprises of three versions: Design, GS Line and Ultimate:

Design – features Vauxhall’s ‘Bold and Pure’ styling and driver assistance tech

GS Line – combines striking sports styling, inside and out, with advanced comfort and convenience technology

Ultimate – combines an evolution of the GS Line styling with even more premium technologies

The new three version line-up is designed to make it easier than ever for customers to choose the right version for them.

Easy to shop – simplified range structure comes with simplified price walks between versions making it easier to understand the value of each version

Strong specification, from entry level, including visual elements of Vauxhall’s new ‘Bold and Pure’ design language, including alloy wheels, classing-leading driver assistance technology and the new ‘Vauxhall Vizor’ brand face on the Mokka and Mokka-e.

Innovative technology at an affordable price – a number of versions have been substantially reduced in price (by up to £3,290) meaning that premium technology is even more accessible than before.

Both the Corsa and Mokka will now be available in Design, GS Line, and Ultimate trim specification, while the 100% electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e will be available in sporty GS Line and Ultimate variants.

The new trim line-up has also enabled Vauxhall to streamline the overall number of Corsa and Mokka variants available to customers, making it more transparent to understand the differences between vehicles. The Corsa model range has been streamlined from 15 models to eight, while the Corsa-e has been reduced from three models to two. Mokka sees the version line-up reduced from 16 to 11, while Mokka-e will go from four to two.

Adam Wood, Marketing Director, Vauxhall, said: “We’ve introduced our new simplified trim structure to the Corsa and Mokka vehicle ranges. In doing so, we’ve not only made it easier for buyers to understand the key differences between various trims, but the models are now even better value thanks to a number of pricing enhancements. The top-spec Corsa Ultimate has been reduced by more than £3,000 meaning that premium innovative technology is now even more accessible on one of Britain’s most popular cars.”

Corsa & Corsa-e

The all-electric Corsa-e made up nearly one-in-seven of all Corsas sold last year and is now available in sporty GS Line and Ultimate variants. GS Line replaces previous SRi Premium variants, while Ultimate replaces previous Elite Premium models. The streamlining from previously three variants to two reflects the market demand for the Corsa-e, with customers preferring higher specification trim models.

Corsa-e models will now come standard with Vauxhall’s e-toggle shifter already available on the Mokka-e, replacing the previous ‘cobra’ shifter. The new control allows drivers to select between reverse, neutral and drive, while a Brake (B) button allows drivers to increase energy recovery via the regenerative braking technology.

Both GS Line and Ultimate Corsa-e models retain identical equipment and technology levels to their outgoing trims, with prices remaining the same. Corsa-e GS Line prices start £27,055 OTR after the current Government Plug-in Car Grant, while Ultimate models start from £29,660.

Importantly, all Corsa-e and Mokka-e models remain eligible for the £1,500 Government Plug-in Car Grant.

The Corsa-e features a 50kWh battery connected to a 136PS (100kW) electric motor and is capable of up to up to 222 miles on a single charge under WLTP testing. Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, an 80% charge takes just 30 minutes.

As part of its electric vehicle strategy, Vauxhall has worked to ensure Corsa-e variants are more cost efficient to own in the long run over petrol and diesel variants of the Corsa – helping owners offset the higher initial purchase price.

Corsa was the UK’s best-selling new car in 2021 with more than 40,000 models sold. From April, Corsa Design models replace previous SE Edition variants and feature the same equipment and technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Speed Sign Recognition, as well as Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and a 7-inch infotainment screen. Prices for Corsa Design variants start from £17,340 OTR, resulting in a £500 price reduction over the outgoing model.

Sporty GS Line replaces previous SRi Edition models and come with new 17-inch black wheels that replace previous 17-inch bi-colour wheels. GS Line features include climate control, rear parking sensors and black exterior styling. New for GS Line models will also be Vauxhall’s efficient 1.2-litre (75PS) three-cylinder petrol engine, previously unavailable on SRi Edition models. This entry level powertrain means that the GS Line Corsa starts from £19,490 OTR. Other GS Line versions see a £1,000 price reduction compared to before.

Corsa Ultimate variants remain identical to the current Ultimate range, however, the pricing has been significantly enhanced so it now starts from £23,375 OTR – a £3,150 saving over the previous line-up. The Ultimate comes with premium features such as adaptive cruise control, lane positioning assist, IntelliLux® Adaptive LED Matrix lights, front parking sensors, panoramic rear-view camera, keyless entry, Alcantara trim and heated seats and steering wheel.

Mokka & Mokka-e

The Vauxhall Mokka was the first model to feature Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end and Pure Panel interior – features since seen on all new Vauxhall models, including the All-New Astra. The 100% electric Mokka-e is available in GS Line and in Ultimate models, with both models priced equally to their outgoing variants.

As with Corsa-e, Vauxhall has worked to ensure the Mokka-e range achieves total cost of ownership savings for owners over its petrol and diesel counterparts.

The petrol and diesel Mokka range starts from entry level Design which is identical to outgoing SE Edition variants, but now also available with a 1.2-litre 130PS 6-speed manual and a 1.2-litre 130PS 8-speed automatic. With more choice of engines, the Mokka Design range starts from £22,265 OTR – identical to the outgoing SE Edition. Standard features on the entry level Mokka include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, auto emergency braking, cruise control, automatic lights & wipers, high beam assist, LED headlights & tail lights, Pure Panel twin 7-inch screens and Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™ connectivity.

GS Line models replace outgoing SRi Premium variants, with the equipment level reflecting customer demand in the sector. GS Line features include the striking two-tone styling with 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, black roof and mirrors and sports bodykit. Climate control, keyless start and power folding door mirrors, rear parking sensors and the upgraded Pure Panel with 10-inch driver and 12-inch infotainment screens. Mokka GS Line versions now start from £24,640 OTR – £1,500 lower than before.

Ultimate models are now available with a 1.2-litre 130PS 6-speed manual option, previously unavailable on the trim, with the range starting from £28,825 OTR, with Mokka Ultimate range also upgraded with Alcantara® seat trim. Ultimate versions also include keyless entry and start, IntelliLux® LED matrix adaptive headlights, advanced park assist, blind spot alert, adaptive cruise control and lane positioning assist.

The updated Corsa and Mokka range will be available to purchase from April onwards. The entire Vauxhall passenger car range can be ordered entirely online via the Vauxhall Online Store. The Vauxhall Online Store brings the brand’s showroom experience straight into the comfort of buyers’ homes. Customers can arrange a live video viewing of their vehicle via the Vauxhall Virtual Showroom and proceed to the Online Store to configure their vehicle, personalise finance payments, and place an order, all from the comfort of their home.