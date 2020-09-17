Exclusive zero-emissions travel: New Vivaro-e Life is available to order now, priced from £34,645 after the Plug-in Van Grant

143-mile range (WLTP): Executive travel for up to nine, with 1,000kg towing capacity

Rapid charging: 50kWh battery charges from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes

Connected technology: Customers can access unique services via the “MyVauxhall” App

Access all areas: New multi-seat EV can operate in clean air zones like the London ULEZ, free of charge

E-lounge on wheels: Edition and Elite models available

Luton – Vauxhall has confirmed prices for its new all-electric Vivaro-e Life multi-seat passenger car. The Vivaro-e Life is available with up to nine seats and is capable of driving up to 143 miles with zero emissions from a single charge, priced from £34,645*. Customers can place orders now, with deliveries starting from late October.

The new Vivaro-e Life is the next step in the electrification of the Vauxhall model range and is available in Edition and Elite trim levels. Powered by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery connected to a 100kW/136hp electric motor with 260Nm of torque, the Vivaro-e Life accelerates from 0-62mph in 13.1 seconds.

With electric sliding rear side doors, movable leather seats and panorama roof, the latest Vauxhall EV combines practicality and flexibility with capability, making it a versatile solution for everyone from local authorities and private hire companies to private buyers who need a sustainable people carrier.

The Edition model can seat up to nine passengers, including the driver, and is priced from £34,645* after the Plug-in Van Grant, while the Elite features luxurious Lounge trim as standard and includes massage function and electric heating for the front seats, with four movable leather chairs behind to allow passengers to sit facing each. Both models are available in the long body design and the Elite is priced from £46,415*.

While the Vivaro-e Life is based on the same Efficient Modular Platform (EMP2) as its diesel derivatives, it delivers the smooth, refined, sustainable and silent performance you can only get from a 100 per cent electric model.

Electric powertrain: sustainable and efficient

Both the Edition and Elite derivatives feature an automatic transmission for seamless power delivery, with three driving modes to suit a range of situations. Eco mode minimises energy consumption, providing 60kW and 190Nm of torque, while Normal mode is optimised for daily driving, providing 80kW and 210Nm of torque. Power mode provides increased performance for heavier loads, with 100kW/136hp and 260Nm of torque

Regenerative braking helps to recharge the battery using the energy usually lost when braking or decelerating, with two levels of brake energy recovery available. The “D” setting provides brake feel close to conventional petrol or diesel model, while “B” delivers increased deceleration and greater energy regeneration when the accelerator is released.

Inside, the Vivaro-e Life features a unique instrument cluster with chrome-ringed dials and is available with Multimedia and Multimedia Navi touchscreen infotainment systems – which both feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – can display live energy flow graphics, energy consumption data and even allow customers to programme timed charging through the “MyVauxhall” app.

Customers can access a range of connected services using the “MyVauxhall” App, which provides remote control of charging and cabin temperature pre-conditioning. The new Vivaro-e Life also features an intuitive Electronic Parking Brake and while elements of the powertrain are shared with the all-new Corsa-e, the Vivaro-e Life features an uprated gearbox to withstand the increased loads associated with a large MPV.

The charging socket for the electric powertrain is located on the front left fender and all Vivaro-e Life models come with a six-metre long “Mode 3 cable”, complete with its own storage bag. A single-phase 7.4kW On-Board Charger is fitted as standard, with a three-phase 11kW design also available for even faster charging.

The 50kWh lithium-ion battery supports CCS rapid charging at up to 100kW, with an 80 per cent charge taking just 30 minutes, while a single-phase 32A domestic wallbox** will fully charge the Vivaro-e Life in 7.5 hours, making this method perfect for overnight top-ups. The battery is also covered by an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty.

Charging times in detail:

AC current DC current Device Domestic electrical socket 8A Wall box 32A single-phase with standard 7.4kW On-Board Charger Wall box 16A three-phase with optional 11kW On-Board Charger 100kW Rapid Charge (0-80%) Battery 50kWh 28 h 7h 30m 4h 45m 30m

The Vivaro-e Life is available in Edition and Elite trims and in one body length.