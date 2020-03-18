New Tyres Online open to all drivers, regardless of vehicle make and model

Drivers enter postcode, vehicle and tyre details to find perfect fit at their local retailer

Platform offers a quick and straightforward option to buying replacement tyres

Vauxhall to match any like-for-like quote within a 5 mile radius* with Tyre Price Promise

Luton – Following the ongoing success of its All Makes check-up campaign, Vauxhall has introduced a new Tyres Online section to the brand’s website.

Just as the All Makes campaign is open to all drivers, no matter the make or model of their car, so too is Tyres Online. With the new offering, drivers of any car can search, select, purchase and arrange tyre fittings at their local retailer via the Vauxhall website.

The launch of the Tyres Online page presents an easy-to-use solution for any driver in the UK. To find the perfect fit at their nearest retailer, customers first enter their postcode, in addition to their vehicle registration or tyre size. They are then presented with their vehicle and asked to select their desired tyre size.

Once the customer selects the tyre size, their local retailers are displayed clearly on a map. After choosing their preferred dealership, they are presented with the various available tyre options. Images, EU labels, and features and benefits of each tyre help customers to quickly make the right decision for their requirements.

After selecting and purchasing the correct tyre, customers can easily choose their own fitting appointment and add it to their diary. With professional technicians at the local dealership ready to fit the tyre, customers can rest assured that their car is in safe and experienced hands.

And if that wasn’t enough, Vauxhall promises to match any like-for-like quote within a five mile radius* with the Tyre Price Promise.

Vauxhall’s All Makes campaign launched towards the end of last year, offering a check-up by trained technicians and consisting of a comprehensive 29-point visual check and top up of vital fluids.

*Tyre Price Promise is only available on selected leading brands – Continental, Pirelli, Dunlop, Michelin and Firestone and is subject to availability. Should you find the same tyre promoted within a five mile radius in stock and available to purchase for a lower price, including fitting, balancing and environmentally-friendly disposal of your old tyre, within 48 hours of purchase, the supplying Vauxhall retailer will refund the difference. In the event of a refund request, a written quotation or proof of purchase including the factors listed above will be required. Retail customers only.