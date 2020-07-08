Top-of-the-range: electric multi-seater crowns Vivaro Life model line-up

143 mile range (WLTP ): up to nine passengers travel emissions-free

Dynamic: 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm torque

Convenient: variety of charging options, payment via “Free2Move Services” app

“E-Lounge on Wheels”: electric sliding doors, movable leather seats, panorama roof

All aboard for extra safety: numerous driver assistance systems enhance protection

Luton – Vauxhall continues the electrification of its product portfolio with the all-electric, flagship variant of the Vivaro Life, the benchmark for multi-seat passenger cars. Fun to drive, with up to nine seats and available in two lengths, the new Vivaro-e Life features all the benefits of the British Brand’s combustion-engine “lounge on wheels”, plus the increasingly must have capability of emissions-free, silent travel. In addition, most versions of the Vivaro-e Life are less than 1.90 metres high and can therefore access typical underground garages – important for hotel shuttles. The unique option of a trailer hitch enables the Vivaro-e Life to tow trailers with a maximum capacity of 1,000kg.

With 100kW of power (136hp) and 260Nm of maximum torque from the electric propulsion system, the Vivaro e Life offers higher performance than most electric multi-purpose vehicles (MPV).

The battery consists of 18 modules. This is packaged under the load compartment where it makes no compromises on luggage volume, the battery further lowers the centre of gravity, which benefits cornering and wind stability while also making travelling more enjoyable.

A sophisticated regenerative braking system, which recovers the energy produced under braking or deceleration, further increases efficiency.

“Vauxhall Connect” e-services, numerous charging options: e-mobility made easy Charging the Vivaro-e Life is as easy as using it. Via wall box, fast charging or even a cable for charging from a domestic plug socket if necessary, every Vivaro-e Life is ready for a variety of charging options. The offer of cables and wall boxes varies according to the energy infrastructure of each market, ensuring that Vivaro-e Life customers can find and make use of a charging station almost anywhere.

Using 100kW of direct current (DC), it takes around only 30 minutes for the 50kWh battery to reach 80 per cent state-of-charge. Vauxhall offers on-board chargers that ensure time spent plugged-in is as short as possible and that the battery (covered by an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty) has a long life. The Vivaro-e Life features a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger as standard, with a three-phase 11kW on-board charger available as an option.

In order to make usage even more practical, “Vauxhall Connect”, the “myVauxhall” app and “Free2Move Services” – the mobility brand of Groupe PSA – offer special solutions for all Vauxhall electric vehicles, including the Vivaro-e Life. The services are accessible via apps.

The “Charge My Car” function from the “Free2Move Services” app enables access to more than 140,000 charging points throughout Europe, including payment. To make it even easier for customers to choose the right charging point, the “Free2Move Services” app makes a preselection based on the distance to the charging point, the charging speed and the current charging price of the possible public charging options.

With the “Vauxhall Connect” e-remote control functions, customers can use their smartphones to check the battery’s state-of-charge or programme air conditioning and charging times. In addition, the “Vauxhall Connect” portfolio ranges from eCall and breakdown calls to numerous other services, such as vehicle status and information. LIVE Navigation provides online traffic information in real time.

Good things come in threes: Vivaro-e Life in “Medium” or “Large” sizes

Vauxhall will offer the Vivaro-e Life in two lengths, medium or long, each tailor-made to customer requirements and available with up to nine seats. With a luggage capacity of around 4,500 litres, the long version of Vivaro-e Life is a rival for even bigger vans.

The Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life offers leather seats on high-quality aluminium rails that allow full and easy adjustment for all versions. Five, six, seven or eight leather-seat configurations are available. The folding back of the front passenger seat allows the transportation of objects up to 3.50 m in length.

Luxurious “Lounge” trim is standard for the Elite with massage function and electric heating for the front seats, four movable leather chairs behind, each with a 48cm wide seat cushion. VIP passengers can thus also sit facing each other and enjoy the legroom.

Enhancing safety: head-up display, front collision warning and rear view camera

The new all-electric Vauxhall MPV features numerous driver assistance systems. A camera and radar monitor the area in front of the vehicle. The system even recognises pedestrians crossing the road and can initiate an emergency braking manoeuver at speeds up to 19mph. The semi-adaptive cruise control adjusts the speed to that of the vehicle in front, automatically decelerates and can reduce the speed to 12mph if necessary. Lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert warn drivers if they have spent too much time at the wheel and need a break. High-beam assist, which automatically adjusts to high or low beam, switches on above 15mph. Also unique in this market segment is the colour head-up display that shows speed, distance to the preceding vehicle and navigation.

Ultrasonic sensors in the front and rear bumpers alert the driver to obstacles when parking. The image from the rear view camera appears on the interior mirror or the 7.0-inch touchscreen – the latter with 180-degree visibility from the bird’s eye view.

The large touchscreen comes with Multimedia and Multimedia Navi infotainment. Both systems feature phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to “Vauxhall Connect”, the navigation system includes real time traffic information for the latest status on the roads. A powerful sound system is available with all trim levels. In the top-of-the-line version, passengers enjoy first class acoustics thanks to ten loudspeakers.

As the flagship of the Vivaro Life model range, the new emissions-free Vivaro-e Life represents an extremely attractive offer to environmentally conscious private customers as well as demanding business users. The order books are due to open this summer, followed by first deliveries during the course of the year.