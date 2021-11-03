Vicki Renz launched today her unprecedented online program to support women struggling with the stress of trying to conceive.

women are overwhelmed with the stress of monthly hope, opportunity, worrying and waiting, and then sadness and disappointment

This up and down cycle is stressful on the body, mind and soul, which is bad for conceiving

Vicki’s course supports women to release the stress that is blocking them and clearing the path to conceiving naturally

When asked about her course, Vicki said, “Stress cripples our chances of conceiving. If we’re able to release this pressure, strain, old trauma, stress from our bodies, and our wombs specifically, we massively increase our chances of conception. That is what Womb Healing is for.”

She continued, “I am so passionate about sharing the benefits of Womb Healing which is why I wanted to create a program to teach women to do it for themselves.”

30% of infertility cases may be due to high stress levels, according to medical research. Women with higher levels of stress have lower chances of conceiving. What’s more, stress levels are proven to increase as more time without successfully conceiving goes by.

With the first round of IVF only having a 33% success rate, women need to be aware that their general wellness plays a huge role in increasing their chances of conceiving.

Upon surveying women in her Oh My Mama Body groups, Vicki found that 95% were feeling overwhelmed and stressed out from their trying to conceive journeys. Most women spend a small fortune on ovulation strips and pregnancy tests. Tracking and testing month after month to find their optimal fertility window and only to be disappointed at the end of their cycle by just one blue line on a negative pregnancy test.

Before giving birth to two healthy boys, Vicki experienced five miscarriages and knows how distressing it is to struggle with fertility.

6 out of 10 women who contact Vicki at Oh My Mama Body are experiencing fertility problems. With lockdowns in place during 2020 and 2021, Vicki has seen 1000’s of women contacting her on YouTube with fertility worries. The internet is a place to ask questions about intimate bodily changes and Vicki has a platform for providing answers and support.

Vicki spent hundreds of hours studying healing techniques to help her own fertility journey. Now she uses the same techniques to support and guide women through their fertility struggles.

She has created an online course, with self-study modules and weekly live guidance sessions to teach women Self Womb Healing

She guides women in one-to-one transformation Womb Healing sessions to effectively remove stress

Furthermore, Vicki invites women to join her Mama Meets and Midwife Group on Facebook. The group is packed with free resources supporting women on their journeys to motherhood.

Women who have been through a Womb Healing Session with Vicki experience lightness as their stress is released. Many clients report feeling transformed as they reclaim a positive flow of life which was previously blocked by underlying stress. Vicki loves healing and coaching women so that they feel confident and empowered.

Vicki’s “Oh My Mama Body” YouTube channel is growing fast, heading towards 20,000 subscribers and has over 2 million views already. In response to the hundreds of comments Vicki receives, she has started creating videos to answer common questions. Vicki aims to have a reliable source of information covering the ups and downs of fertility and early pregnancy to really help women understand their bodies

Oh My Mama Body is a trusted platform and specialist portal for women, supporting women for an empowered journey to motherhood. Addressing struggles, pain and disappointment during the fertility journey and early pregnancy. Providing concise answers to women concerning their bodily symptoms during this time. Offering healing techniques to resolve stress and trauma and restore self worth.

With close to 20000 subscribers on YouTube, 4000 followers on Instagram and 1000 on Facebook, Oh My Mama Body is rapidly growing. Vicki Renz’s Womb Healing sessions are already booked up in October, with 5 dedicated, private sessions per week. As a result, Vicki has created a new online course to teach women Self Womb Healing.

The wellbeing of mamas is vital as they have to be well enough to bring their child to the world and care for them afterwards. Oh My Mama Body cares about each and every woman, nurturing them and guiding them to feel positive and empowered in their individual journeys to motherhood. Oh My Mama Body serves women by making them the focus of attention, rather than the baby they are creating.

Vicki Renz, founder of Oh My Mama Body, was really in tune with her bodily symptoms and changes during her seven pregnancies. She uses her knowledge and experiences as a source of strength and support for others. With her extensive knowledge of online business, Vicki has created a platform to best serve the demands of modern mums.

The comprehensive Oh My Mama Body platform includes:

https://ohmymamabody.com an easy to navigate website with content covering explanations for pregnancy & postpartum symptoms, advice and tips. Saving women time with concise written explanations and short explanatory videos.

Mama Meets and Midwife – a Facebook group with free weekly support from qualified midwives, expert speakers and networking for mums.

Oh My Mama Body YouTube Channel with explanatory videos and meditations.

Healing After Miscarriage. In depth coverage of miscarriage from types of miscarriage through to surviving miscarriage. Vicki Renz, a multiple miscarriage survivor, coaches women to heal through their grief and confidently shine again following miscarriage.

Online healing courses and one to one coaching sessions

Oh My Mama Body places a huge amount of value on saving time for the modern busy mother. By making her advice and tips available across Social Media platforms, Oh My Mama Body is readily available for mothers on the go.

Vicki Renz believes it is vital for mothers to have access to concise, quality information at their fingertips. She believes it is important to provide authentic and empathetic advice, honouring each woman on their journey to motherhood.

Biography

Vicki Renz is Founder and Director of Oh My Mama Body, the specialist portal for women, addressing symptoms during pregnancy, postpartum and miscarriage.

Responsible for the company’s three divisions; Mama Body, Mama Meets and Midwife and Healing After Miscarriage, Vicki manages strategies to make information readily available for the busy modern mum. Vicki brings authenticity and empathy in her approach to supporting and nurturing women. Enabling women to enjoy their pregnancies, precious time with their newborns and feel understood when they have suffered a msicarriage.

Following a successful corporate career as a Quality and Risk Manager for a reputable automobile company, Vicki re-skilled herself through an online coaching business, learning techniques and strategies for working online. Using her own experiences, Vicki is driven by delivering quality information and supporting other women to feel confidently fulfilled in life.

Vicki Renz, a mother to two boys and recurrent miscarriage survivor, documented her bodily changes through her seven pregnancies. Often anxious about particular bodily symptoms, Vicki made the connect between pregnancy and the symptoms she was going through. It drove her to create an authentic informational source to help other women experiencing the same symptoms.

Vicki hopes that all women can have an enjoyable pregnancy and postpartum experience once they understand their symptoms and how to ease them.

As Vicki’s YouTube channel began to grow and women from worldwide contacted her with questions, Vicki realised that she could do more to support others. Vicki came up with the idea to create an online community for pregnant women, with regular webinars with midwives and other subject matter experts. Something that is hugely important during the current times of not being able to get out to appointments.

The empathy that exudes from Oh My Mama Body makes Vicki Renz an honest source that many women trust. Vicki’s fertility journey took her into a deep study of healing techniques which she has combined to develop her unique online courses. Like a guiding light, Vicki supports women through their stress and worries through to confidence and self love.

When not working, Vicki enjoys time with her family, travelling and mountain biking in her local German forest.

