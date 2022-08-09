On October 25, we will open the doors to Sweden’s first virtual recruitment platform. We open with a live day on October 25, where you can chat with employers, take interviews and network directly via chat, video and open meeting rooms, listen to lectures and take part in student offers and goodie bags.

During the year, we will continuously invite you to various LIVE events, for example, industry-specific mingling, lectures and free courses, but also for the rest of the year our digital house is open for visits and you can then look for information about employers, see vacancies at any time and submit expressions of interest. We hope to offer a virtual platform that not only offers inspiration and networking, but also becomes the springboard to your dream job.