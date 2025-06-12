vision4rescue, an innovative demo-car supporting the emergency services

Renault and Software République are unveiling vision4rescue, a demo-car with a high-tech ecosystem enabling the emergency services to work more efficiently in critical situations

Featuring nearly 20 interconnected solutions, the ecosystem was designed to standardise the different technologies used by the emergency services for a faster and better coordinated response

Based on Renault R4 E-Tech electric and developed as part of the brand partnership with the fire service, the vision4rescue demo-car is a practical response to the needs of modern emergency services

A demo-car based on Renault 4 E-Tech electric, vision4rescue reinvents emergency services with high-tech interconnected solutions by Software République.

A fully operational vehicle, vision4rescue explores the way in which design can serve the community and support a more efficient and better coordinated response by the emergency services.

vision4rescue builds on Renault’s advanced knowledge of the needs of the emergency services, acquired through a partnership formed with fire services in 19 countries over 15 years ago. The demo-car is part of the high-tech ecosystem developed by Software République, a group of seven French companies with combined expertise in smart, secure and sustainable mobility, based on a partnership with three fire services in particular.

Featuring nearly 20 interconnected solutions, the ecosystem was designed to standardise the different technologies used by the emergency services for a faster and better coordinated response.

The demo-car serves as a mobile, connected command centre, able to analyse the situation and adapt the response of the emergency services in real time, whatever the circumstances. It features innovative, integrated equipment such as a surveillance drone, and a range of specific stowage compartments for equipment.

A functional design for every type of mission

vision4rescue reinvents the codes of emergency vehicles, in terms of both function and design.

Based on Renault 4 E-Tech electric, vision4rescue is a fully functional vehicle developed specifically to meet the needs of modern fire services.

vision4rescue has a sturdy, raised body style. In the same way as for the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept show car, ground clearance has been raised by 15 mm. It also features a second electric motor on the rear axle for permanent all-wheel drive, allowing it to carry out its mission on any type of terrain.

Renault vision4rescue is also a vehicle of unique looks, adopting graphic codes inspired by the world of rescue services, with sharp contrasts between the matt and glossy materials used on the vehicle. The new Combustion Red bodywork was inspired by the rippling colours of fire, highlighted by fluorescent yellow-green lines running diagonally, expressing urgency.

Styled for action

The styling of the bodywork clearly shows that Renault vision4rescue was built for action.

The bonnet and roof feature a slate-grey chevron pattern, a nod to the world of technical design and operational signage. The fluorescent central feature brings to mind the codes of the emergency services, while also echoing the design of the logo on Renault 4 E-Tech electric.

The words “RESCUE” and “SAPEURS POMPIERS” (fire services) are positioned diagonally in large print on the side panels, while the emergency numbers of 112 and 18 are clearly visible on the rear quarter panels. So the styling is not only decorative: it also reflects the vehicle’s mission.

Wing extensions provide effective protection against gravel spray in off-road use, while also accentuating the vehicle’s size. A grained finish prevents scratches. Their specific pattern in a pearlescent shade of midnight blue resembles the colour of firefighter uniforms, creating a metallic look and reinforcing the car’s off-road credentials.

The light signature underlines the vehicle’s robust style, with its round LED headlamps, rectangular radiator grille and illuminated surround. At the front and rear, the imposing bumpers feature contrasting yellow and red inserts. Tow rings and additional lights complete the package, showing the car to be ready for heavy-duty operations. The conventional stops on the front and rear bumpers have been replaced by 3D-printed parts with shock-absorbing properties and a “PinPon” pattern, a nod to the sound made by the sirens of emergency vehicles in France.

The integrated roof bars carry a large aerodynamic capsule. This structure was designed to house an observation drone along with a range of equipment developed by Software République to restore a communications network in the wake of a disaster. The capsule also features Combustion Red paintwork highlighted by a blue LED light strip fitted precisely around the base.

An interior to make the work of firefighters easier

Real emphasis was placed on every detail of the interior, which was designed in close collaboration with fire services. Everything was developed with safety in mind. For example, the rear door crosspiece includes a reflective strip, clearly indicating to people outside the vehicle that the doors are open, a useful feature in hostile environments with poor visibility.

The dashboard is based on Renault 4 E-Tech electric, but with several nods to the world of firefighting. In front of the passenger, a polished metal bar engraved with the words “Je te reçois 4 sur 4” (Reading you loud and clear) serves both as a grab handle and a support for walkie-talkies.

Renault vision4rescue also has specially designed seats, with upholstery featuring the “PinPon” pattern and the fire services logo. In the same way as Renault 4 E-Tech electric with its 19.3% of recycled materials, mainly in its upholstery, the materials used on Renault vision4rescue are partially recycled. The seats are made partly from foam that has been recycled from firefighting suits, which are already fire-resistant.

A mobile, connected command centre

At the rear, the tailgate of Renault vision4rescue opens onto a split boot. In the upper section, the rear parcel shelf is replaced by a sliding desktop and two screens connected to a high-powered computer, turning the vehicle into an office on wheels. This allows the emergency services to control the observation drone and communicate with other players on the ground using the connection antennas in the roof box. The lower section features two storage boxes designed to hold the emergency equipment required by firefighters, including helmets and bags, as well as electronic equipment (tablets, walkie-talkies, etc.), which remains charged at all times.

vision4rescue takes full advantage of the genetic make-up of Renault 4 E-Tech electric: the low load sill and flat, rectangular boot make it easy to set up and use the stowage boxes, while the long tailgate provides protection from the elements when working in front of this mobile command centre.