Caterham unveils last-of-the-line Seven 310 Encore

The Seven 310 Encore celebrates the final farewell of Ford Sigma engine

Only 25 examples of the model will be made available to customers

1.6 litre Ford engines have been powering Caterham vehicles for over 50 years

Prices start at £39,995

Dartford, Wednesday, 11 June 2025 – Caterham has launched its latest limited-edition model, the Seven 310 Encore, which celebrates the final farewell of the Ford Sigma engine.

Since the brand’s inception in 1973, Ford’s 1.6 litre four-cylinder engines have been at the heart of Caterham Seven road and race cars. Introduced in 2007, the Sigma has proved to be one of the most popular and enduring power units of this long association with Ford.

Only 25 examples of the 310 Encore will be made available to customers in the UK, US and UAE, with prices starting from £39,995.

At home on track as it is on the road, this unique limited edition run uses the most powerful 1.6 litre version of the Sigma engine. It delivers 152bhp at 7,000rpm for a thrilling power-to-weight ratio of 281bhp/tonne. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, it allows the Encore to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 127mph.

For the Encore there are also several enhancements inspired by the successful, Sigma-powered Caterham 310R Championship. These include a lightened flywheel, sports suspension pack (widened front track, with adjustable spring platforms and adjustable rear anti-roll bar) and 254mm vented front brake discs that use red-finished quad piston calipers and a race brake master cylinder. As a result, the Encore can lap the famous Donington Park National circuit in just 1min 18 secs.

The Encore has the looks to match the performance with a range of six bold colour schemes each combining a unique new paint finish with distinctive body stripes. Inspired by six well-renowned pop and rock songs, the new paint colours are named, Blue Monday, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Green Light, Orange Crush, Back in Black and White Noise.

Other exterior upgrades include a 620 aero nose cone, CUP grille, carbon fibre front wings and standard black pack finish for the windscreen surround, headlight bowls and exhaust heat shield cover. Also included is a bespoke gun metal finish for the chassis and 13” black Apollo alloy wheels with track-ready TOYO R888R tyres.

The Seven 310 Encore interior features black leather seats with dark grey stitching and a unique Encore logo. It also includes a carbon fibre dashboard and bespoke Encore edition dials, while motorsport-inspired touches include the gearshift light, four-point harness and removable MOMO steering wheel.

For a final touch, each car is finished with a numbered plaque that is located between the seats on the rear interior panel, denoting the individual car number of the 25 available.

At £39,995, the Encore represents incredible value for money. Featuring a whole host of extra equipment and bespoke features, its starting price is just £505 more than a standard Seven 360R.

Bob Laishley, Caterham Cars CEO, said: “For over 50 years the Caterham Seven has been powered to success by various versions of Ford’s four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. From the simplicity of the original 1.6-litre Crossflow through to the sophisticated Sigma, these units have offered an unrivalled blend of exhilarating performance and affordable running costs. The Sigma also has incredible motorsport pedigree, having been at the heart of numerous Caterham race series for nearly two decades.

“As a result, the Seven 310 Encore really is a proper tribute to this long-lasting and unique association. Perfectly designed for road and track, it distils all the successes of the last half century into a unique vehicle that truly acts as a fitting celebration of the Ford Sigma’s indelible mark on Caterham history.”

For more information, please visit the Caterham website.