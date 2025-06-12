Bentley Continental GT Speed named Robb Report’s ‘Best of the Best’ for Best Interior

Continental GT Speed First Edition named Best Interior in the 2025 Robb Report “Best of the Best” Awards

Recognized for its bold new design, sustainability, and unmatched craftsmanship

Award underscores Bentley’s continued leadership in design innovation and luxury excellence

(Reston, VA / Crewe, 10 June 2025) Bentley is proud to announce that the new Continental GT Speed First Edition has been awarded Best Interior in the 2025 Robb Report “Best of the Best” Awards. This honor marks another milestone in Bentley’s long-standing commitment to excellence in design, materials, and craftsmanship.

The fourth-generation Continental GT Speed First Edition showcases a bold new design language and sets a new benchmark in cabin design. Robb Report recognized the coupe’s elevated aesthetic, use of sustainable and rare materials, and meticulous attention to detail—qualities that continue to define Bentley’s legacy of hand-built luxury.

“This award is a testament to the enduring appeal of Bentley craftsmanship,” said Mike Rocco, President and CEO of Bentley Americas. “We’re honoured by Robb Report’s recognition and proud to deliver a design that resonates so strongly in the Americas and globally.”

Bentley takes pride in continuously innovating with materials and interior design while honoring its century-old heritage. Recent advancements include AI-powered hide inspection, sustainable heritage Ox Blood leather, and 3D-printed rose gold produced through additive manufacturing.

“The Continental GT Speed First Edition not only carries on but advances Bentley’s tradition of creating among the most sumptuous and satisfying interiors of any carmaker,” said Viju Mathew, Robb Report Automotive Editor.

The interior of the Continental GT Speed First Edition seamlessly blends modern technology with traditional craftsmanship, offering a fully customizable cabin featuring new veneer materials—including open-pore wood—intricate quilting, and enhanced personalization options from Mulliner.

This award follows a string of Bentley recognitions, including the Flying Spur being named Best Sedan and the Batur receiving Best Interior in 2024. In 2023, the Continental GT S was named Best Grand Tourer, and in 2022, both the Continental GT Speed and Flying Spur Hybrid were recognized for Best Grand Tourer and Best Interior, respectively. Now in its 37th year, Robb Report’s Best of the Best Awards have become one of the most prestigious honours in the luxury world, spanning 15 categories including fashion, automobiles, yachts, art, design, food, wine, and philanthropy.