Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles celebrates the arrival of new California Surf with great summer offers across the range

Happy Camper Event offers outstanding finance deals for family camping trips

Offers are available for whole California range: Caddy California, California and Grand California

Up to £1,500 discount available, alongside free MOT, servicing and insurance cover¥

Deliveries in time for summer, as research finds more than three-quarters of Brits plan a staycation this year**

New California Surf now open for orders, with pricing starting from £68,234***

Milton Keynes, UK, 13 April 2023 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is celebrating the launch of the new California Surf with a variety of outstanding summer finance offers, live until Sunday 30 April.

The Happy Camper Event* offers great discounts of up to £1,500 across the whole California range as well as up to £1,500 in deposit contributions when purchasing a California or Grand California through Volkswagen Financial Services; all alongside free MOT and servicing, and a year of comprehensive insurance cover. This applies to the new Caddy Caliornia, California, Grand California, for drivers aged 25-75. The offer may be changed or removed at any point.¥

As almost three-quarters of Brits look forward to a staycation**, summer has come early with customers able to purchase a Caddy California, California, or Grand California and take delivery of their vehicle this May. †

The event provides comprehensive finance offers, arriving just in time for those looking to escape over the summer. † All vehicles are applicable for one years’ free comprehensive insurance, ¥ as well as three free services and one MOT.

Volkswagen Caddy California customers can walk away with a discount of £500 off their vehicle, while the award-winning California is available with a £1,000 discount and a further £1,000 deposit contribution (7.5% APR Representative2), when purchased through Volkswagen Financial Services. Customers of the Volkswagen Grand California can enjoy a £1,500 discount (7.5% APR Representative2) and £3,000 worth of optional equipment, as well as a further £1,500 deposit contribution for finance customers, up until 30 April*.

Once purchased, there won’t be long to wait with many models available for delivery in time for summer. †

Happy Camper Event finance offers

Model Finance offer Cash support Insurance Servicing Extras Caddy California £500 One year

insurance

included Three free

services and

one MOT California 7.5% APR Representative2 and £1,000 DC2 £1,000 One year

insurance

included Three free

services and

one MOT Grand California 7.5% APR Representative2 and £1,500 DC2 £1,500 One year

insurance

included Three free

services and

one MOT £3,000 factory options

New California Surf

The Happy Camper Event* coincides with order books opening for the new California Surf, the latest addition to the Transporter 6.1 model range, with prices starting from £68,234.***

Adding to the existing California range – consisting of Beach Tour, Beach Camper and Ocean – the new California 6.1 Surf sits between the Beach Tour and Ocean. It is equipped with essentials that make camping trips with the family easy and comfortable.

The California Surf is fitted with the latest connectivity features, safety systems, and mini-kitchen, including a gas hob with two burners and a stainless steel sink. The new trim is able to comfortably sleep up to a family of four, thanks to its loft bed and convertible bench that doubles up as a bed for two, making it a perfect facilitator for UK getaways. Prices for the Surf start from £68,234.***

More information on the California 6.1 range can be found here:

https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/california.html

