BMW M GmbH introduces the BMW XM Label Red, featuring a boosted power output of 748hp and 1,000 Nm system torque.

Striking design elements include Toronto Red metallic accents and a unique black and red interior colour scheme.

M HYBRID system combines the latest generation BMW eDrive technology and V8 engine, with acceleration from 0 – 62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Production commencing August 2023, plus an exclusive Edition model also available with only 500 units worldwide.

BMW M GmbH is further elevating the first-ever BMW XM with the introduction of the BMW XM Label Red, designed for customers who crave bold, standout design and exceptional performance in a vehicle that transcends traditional conventions.

The power output of the BMW XM Label Red has been boosted by 95hp to 748hp compared with the standard model, while distinctive design elements set the BMW XM Label Red apart, including Toronto Red metallic accents on the exterior, unique 22-inch light-alloy wheels with red accents and a striking black and red interior colour scheme that exudes visual appeal and sportiness.

The BMW XM marks the first model since the BMW M1 to be designed exclusively as a high-performance car by BMW M GmbH, blending the muscular proportions of a dynamic Sports Activity Vehicle with an extroverted exterior design characterised by expansive surfaces, clean lines, and a luxury-class BMW front-end aesthetic.

The BMW XM Label Red will debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show in April 2023. Production is set to begin in August 2023 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, USA, with the first UK customer deliveries in the autumn.

An exclusive limited run of the top-tier BMW XM Label Red will also be introduced in 2023. With just 500 units to be built for sale worldwide, the BMW XM Label Red Edition will showcase a BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic exterior finish with further red exterior accents surrounding the Kidney grille.

Model Max Power (hp)* Peak Torque (Nm)* Acceleration

(0-62mph) (secs)* Top Speed (mph)** Electric Range (WLTP) (miles)* CO 2

Emissions

(WLTP) (g/km)* Fuel Consumption Combined (WLTP) (mpg)* Electric Power

Consumption

(WLTP) kWh/62 miles* Retail Price BMW XM Label Red 748 1,000 3.8 155

(180) 47-52 39-35 166.2 – 176.6 34.5 – 33.0 £170,860

*All figures relating to performance, fuel and electricity consumption and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data, fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

**Electronically limited.

M HYBRID system with top-level and precisely judged performance.

With a system output increased to 748 hp, the new top-of-the-line model outperforms the standard BMW XM by 95 hp. System torque is up by 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) and now peaks at 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), with power channelled to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The electric motor draws its energy from a high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the underbody area, which is a product of fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. The lithium-ion battery stands out with its high energy density at a cell and battery pack level. It has a usable energy content of 25.7 kWh. Together with the electric motor’s excellent efficiency and the system of intelligent energy management, this enables an electric range of 47 – 52 miles (WLTP).

The power delivery of the electric motor gains a soundtrack of its own, in the form of the BMW IconicSounds Electric developed as part of a collaboration between the BMW Group and film score composer Hans Zimmer.

The M HYBRID system Combined Charging Unit enables AC charging at up to 7.4 kW. This means the high-voltage battery can be replenished from zero to 100 per cent charge in 4.25 hours. Predictive heat management reduces charging times by carefully warming or cooling the battery.

V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving character.

In the BMW XM Label Red, the V8 makes an even greater contribution to the system output generated alongside the electric motor when compared with the standard model, producing a maximum output of 585 hp at 5,600 rpm. Peak torque is 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) – an increase of 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) over the version of the engine in the standard BMW XM – and is on tap across an extremely wide rev band of 1,800 to 5,400 rpm.

With two electronically controlled and continuously adjustable flaps, the BMW XM Label Red sports exhaust system provides an emotionally rich accompaniment to the engine’s power delivery with a vibrancy and energy not normally associated with an eight-cylinder unit. The engine sound has a very distinctive quality, as do the two pairs of dual tailpipes, with the individual pipes arranged one above the other.

Instantaneous power delivery: electric motor with innovative pre-gearing stage.

The electric motor contributes up to 197 hp to the maximum system output of the BMW XM Label Red and develops nominal torque of 280 Nm (206 lb-ft). A pre-gearing stage patented by BMW is used to increase the torque produced by the motor to an effective maximum of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) at the transmission input for the motor. In this way, the compact motor can provide the sort of torque boost that could normally only be achieved using a far larger and heavier unit.

The improved build-up of power resulting from the pre-gearing stage between the electric motor’s rotor and the transmission’s input shaft can be clearly felt, both when accelerating off the line and when putting in a quick burst of speed. The BMW XM Label Red needs just 3.8 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 mph. Its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, rising to 180 mph when the optional M Driver’s Package is fitted.

As well as providing an electric boost effect under acceleration, the electric motor also performs a supporting role under steady loads, helping to increase the efficiency of the combustion engine. This gives the BMW XM Label Red average petrol consumption of 166.2 – 176.6 mpg (WLTP), combined electric power consumption of 34.5 – 33.0 kWh per 62 miles and CO 2 emissions of 39 – 35 grams per kilometre.

Supreme traction, captivating performance: M xDrive and M Sport differential.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system has a rear-biased setup, which enhances the agility of the BMW XM Label Red and is particularly pronounced in 4WD Sport mode. When the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system has been fully disengaged, the traction-optimised 4WD Sand mode – conceived specifically for driving over dunes and similar surfaces – can be activated via the M Setup menu.

Building on the work of the M xDrive system is an electronically controlled differential lock in the rear axle, which further enhances traction, agility and directional stability. The M Sport differential brings a need-based and fully variable distribution of drive torque between the left and right rear wheels.

Model-specific chassis tuning, integrated transverse dynamics management.

The BMW XM Label Red includes adaptive M suspension Professional – featuring electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort to eliminate body roll on one side of the vehicle – and Integral Active Steering, all fitted as standard. The M Sport braking system comprises six-piston, fixed-calliper brakes at the front and single-piston, floating-calliper units at the rear. This teams with the latest generation integrated braking system, which ensures that stopping power generated by recuperation and the friction brake are combined with great precision, offering the driver two pedal feel setting selections.

Extrovert design with exclusive details.

The distinguishing features of the XM Label Red include an accent band in Toronto Red metallic around the side window frames, although a black accent band can also be specified. The use of red also extends to the model badges and the wheel inserts. The BMW XM Label Red is fitted as standard with 22-inch light-alloy wheels. The surrounds for the BMW M kidney grille and diffuser elements come in Black high-gloss.

The new model is available in Brooklyn Grey, or customers can also choose from more than 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes, including the new BMW Individual Urban Green, BMW Individual Petrol Mica metallic, BMW Individual Anglesey Green metallic and BMW Individual Sepia metallic. The new BMW Individual Visualizer (at https://individual.bmw-m.com/) is available for the first time from the start of orders for the BMW XM Label Red to help customers with the paint selection process. The car is depicted extremely realistically in the paint finish selected by the customer and can be viewed from various angles with the aid of 360-degree video.

A black/red colour scheme also brings a visually appealing and sporting flavour to the interior of the BMW XM Label Red. The distinctive three-dimensional headliner and the trim for the body pillars have black surfaces. Red is used to bring an extra sense of exclusivity to the diamond-shaped upper sections of the backrests and the integrated head restraints of the seats for the driver and front passenger and the outer rear seats. This is complemented by red contrast stitching for the black surfaces of the seats, instrument panel, door trim and centre console, and the likewise red accents for the air vents. Among the other exclusive features of the BMW XM Label Red interior are a red “XM” badge below the control display and an interior trim strip in Carbon Fibre satin effect with red and blue accent threads highlighting this as an M car.

BMW XM Label Red Edition.

The BMW XM Label Red Edition – with only 500 being released globally – further enhances the exclusivity factor with even more expressive styling. Toronto Red metallic for the BMW M kidney grille surround and rear diffuser insert create additional design cues that combine with a body paint finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic. The contrast of the gloss colour accents against shimmering matt surfaces ensures the exterior of the BMW XM Label Red has a particularly enthralling effect. Inside the limited-edition variant of the Label Red, customers will find a plaque below the control display reading “1 of 500”.

Sports car cockpit with BMW Curved Display; M Lounge in the rear.

The BMW XM Label Red is fitted with all the M-specific equipment from the standard model alongside additional Label Red features. The M leather steering wheel has trim elements in Black Chrome, plus M buttons and gearshift paddles with carbon inlays featuring plus and minus symbols in red. An exclusive special feature of the BMW XM Label Red is the symbol identifying Boost Mode on the left-hand shift paddle.

A generous feeling of space, high-quality materials and extravagant design transform the rear of the BMW XM Label Red into an exclusive M Lounge. Optionally heated backrests that extend well into the sides of the cabin and cushions in Merino leather with red contrast stitching and an “XM” badge offer passengers luxurious levels of comfort. The headliner is unique with its three-dimensional prism structure, photo mount-style border and 100 LED units for illumination. Ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and the Travel & Comfort System are all standard features too, while the options list includes the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System featuring a 1,475-watt amplifier and four additional speakers in the roof area.

Advanced driver assistance systems; BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard.

The BMW XM Label Red offers customers a wide selection of advanced systems for automated driving and parking. Among the technologies fitted as standard include the Driving Assistant, which comprises Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant and the Speed Limit Info system. The optional Driving Assistant Professional brings Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function together with features such as the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, automatic Speed Limit Assist and Active Navigation.

Parking Assistant Plus is also part of the standard specification. Alongside the Reversing Assistant, this system adds Parking View, front and rear Panorama View and 3D View to the repertoire of functions.

The BMW XM Label Red comes as standard with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which brings with it the latest generation of the BMW iDrive multi-sensory vehicle experience, here based on an M-specific version of BMW Operating System 8. With the fully digital screen pairing and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the new BMW iDrive has been deliberately geared towards touch control and gesture control as well as dialogue using natural language.

