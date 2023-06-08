Iconic F1 and Le Mans cars confirmed for the 2023 Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival

Two Williams FW07Cs to lock horns again in the Formula One 70s category

The final race-winning Tyrrell, the 011, will also take to the track once more

Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT2 and Porsche 996 RS are the first confirmed competitors for the Le Mans 00s category

Formula One 90s category has now also been extended to include cars from 1985 to 1999

An event like no other, the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival brings together some of the most famous names in motorsport. The first iconic pieces of machinery have now been confirmed for this year’s event, taking place from December 8th – 10th.

The Formula One 70s category will see a race between some of the most fearsome cars to enter the championship between 1970 and 1985, with two examples of the Williams FW07C confirmed to race alongside the Tyrrell 011.

Williams FW07C

A name that needs no introduction in the world of motorsport, this particular car was driven to Constructors’ Championship glory in 1981 by Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann. The Patrick Head designed winner had fans at the Dubai Autodrome on the edge of their seats last year and will surely do so again this December.

Tyrrell 011

Standing alongside, and sometimes toe-to-toe with, the aforementioned constructor, Tyrrell is another name that epitomises twentieth century motor racing. Led by Ken Tyrrell, one of the charismatic ‘garagistes’ that spearheaded the British domination of Formula One in the 1960s and 1970s, the Tyrrell team took the top step of the podium 23 times between 1970 and 1998. The 011 was the car that took that 23rd victory, at the hands of Michele Alboreto at the 1983 Detroit Grand Prix.

The Le Mans 00s category at this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will feature demonstration runs from GT and Sports Prototype cars from 1994 to 2010, and two invigorating entrants have now been confirmed.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT2

Competing in the 2010 Le Mans Europe, the Aston Martin Vantage GT2 took pole position at the 2010 1,000km of Silverstone, scoring healthy points throughout the season. When its monstrous V8 engine roars into life at the Dubai Autodrome, fans will be absorbed in the cacophony of motorsport music.

Porsche 996 RS

Porsche is a brand synonymous with the greatest endurance race on earth, and this year fans at the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will enjoy the sight and sound of the elegant Porsche 996 RS as part of the Le Mans 00s category.

Pierre-Brice Mena, Managing Director of GP Extreme, said: “We are delighted to announce some of the competitors for this year’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival. Williams and Tyrrell are two of the greatest names in motorsport history, and it will be amazing to see their race-winning cars do battle once again. Similarly, Aston Martin and Porsche are two manufacturers that have heads turning around the world, and their respective cars will give fans a taste of sports car majesty.”

“This is just the beginning of the excitement however, as we’ll be announcing even more cars throughout the year, and we’re delighted to have extended the parameters for our Formula One 90s category. This will now include Formula One cars from between 1985 and 1999, giving fans an unforgettable opportunity to experience the thrill of one of Formula One’s most competitive and innovative eras.”

The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will take place between 8-10 December at the Dubai Autodrome, which has played host to the FIA GT Championship, European Touring Car Championship, A1 Grand Prix and GP2 Asia series.

