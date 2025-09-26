Volkswagen Passat crowned Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year

Passat wins overall trophy and categories for Family Towcar and caravan weight 1,300 kg to 1,500 kg

Volkswagen Multivan also scoops Large Family Towcar award for the fourth year running

Victories are in addition to many other Volkswagen models being shortlisted

Milton Keynes – The Volkswagen Passat has been crowned the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year for 2026, in what was a hugely successful awards ceremony for the German manufacturer. The Passat also claimed victory in the categories for Family Towcar and caravan weight 1,300kg to 1,500kg, while the Multivan, from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, topped the podium in the Large Family Towcar category.

More than 34 million Passats have been sold worldwide since the covers came off the first generation in 1973, making it the second best-selling Volkswagen model to date behind the iconic Golf. Caravan and Motorhome Club judges described the latest ninth-generation version as ‘the best of the lot’ and said they voted for it ‘overwhelmingly’ as the overall winner.

The Multivan scooped the Large Family Towcar award for the fourth year running. With two different body lengths and various seating configurations to choose from, judges praised its practicality, flexibility, interior space, usability and refinement. They said the 2.0-litre petrol engine is smooth and the comfortable ride makes the Multivan ideal for family towing.

Several other Volkswagen models were shortlisted for Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year awards. The ID.5 and ID.7 Tourer (caravan weight under 1,300 kg), Tayron (caravan weight 1,300 kg to 1,500 kg), Tiguan (caravan weight 1,500 kg to 1,600 kg) and ID. Buzz (caravan weight 1,600 kg to 1,700 kg) all narrowly missed out on category wins.

All vehicles considered for the awards – which are now in their 43rd year – were put through their paces by an eight-strong team of expert judges at the UTAC Millbrook Proving Ground near Bedford, which provides a variety of testing driving environments.

About the Volkswagen Passat

The ninth-generation Passat – Volkswagen’s most aerodynamic estate car to date – went on sale in the UK in January 2024. Its coefficient of drag (Cd) is just 0.25 – lower than that of many sports cars – making this an economical and cost-effective choice for anyone looking for a modern estate car.

With plenty of space for five people thanks to its long wheelbase, and up to 1,920 litres of rear storage space, the Passat Estate is an ideal all-rounder for business and leisure.

The Volkswagen Passat is available in five trims: Life, Match, Elegance, R-Line and Black Edition. Customers can choose between 150 PS and 204 PS mild hybrid petrol engines or plug-in eHybrids with outputs of 204 and 272 PS. The plug-in eHybrids combine a high-tech turbocharged petrol engine with a 19.7 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 83 miles (Passat Life, WLTP combined).

About the Volkswagen Multivan

With a spacious, flexible interior with up to seven seats, incredible versatility, connectivity and a choice of powertrains, the Multivan provides endless options whether travelling for business or leisure.

Two trims are available in the UK: Life and Style. Customers can choose between standard- and long-overhang versions with a 2.0 TDI 150 PS engine, 2.0 TSI 204 PS engine, or a 1.5 eHybrid offering 245 PS and up to 57 miles of electric-only driving (Multivan Life, WLTP combined).