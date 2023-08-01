Volkswagen unveils sizzling summer offer on electric cars

Zero-per-cent finance for ID.4, ID.5 and outgoing ID.3

Offer reduces monthly payments by up to £101

Milton Keynes – This summer is the perfect time to buy a Volkswagen electric car. Customers can get an ID.4, ID.5 or ID.3 (outgoing model) on a zero-per-cent personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services.

This reduces customers’ monthly payments by up to £33 for an ID.3, £97 for an ID.4 and £101 for an ID.5, when compared with standard current offers. The financial incentives are also bolstered by increasingly shorter delivery lead times across the Volkswagen range.

All variants and trims of the ID.3 (outgoing model), ID.4 and ID.5 are included in the offer, for which a minimum five-per-cent deposit is required and the PCP maximum term is 36 months.

This summer offer is available from 13 June to 2 October 2023 at participating Volkswagen Retailers.

This offer is not available on the new Volkswagen ID.3, which the brand unveiled in March this year.

Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 highlights and awards

The ID.3 was the first model to be built on Volkswagen Group’s hugely adaptable and successful modular electric drive (MEB) platform. It has won many prestigious awards since it launched in the UK, including 11 accolades during 2021 alone from leading titles such as What Car?, Which?, Carwow, Auto Express, Parkers, Carbuyer and Motor Trader, and it was crowned New Car of the Year at the 2021 UK Car of the Year Awards. More than 29,500 ID.3 cars have been sold in the UK so far, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The ID.4 was Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV, and in April 2021 it was named World Car of the Year by a panel of 90 international motor journalists from 24 countries. The ID.4 arrived in the UK packed with innovative features, intuitive assistance systems, state-of-the-art connectivity and extensive safety features, making it a highly sophisticated yet simple-to-operate electric car. The ID.4 majors on practicality, with cabin space equivalent to that of an internal-combustion-powered SUV in the next size category up, and a 543-litre luggage compartment that extends to 1,575 litres with the rear seats down.

The ID.5 combines premium quality, sustainability and elegance for a multi-faceted driving experience; it is a style-focused coupé-SUV that is packed with equipment while offering practicality and quality. The 77 kWh battery offers a range of up to 327 miles (combined WLTP) and it can be charged at up to 135 kW (DC); equating to 62 miles (100 km) in just seven minutes.

The ID.5 is Volkswagen’s first vehicle to be developed with bi-directional charging, unlocking opportunities in the future to feed electricity back into customers’ homes and to return electricity to the infrastructure when possible. It has 549 litres of boot space – more even than the capacious ID.4 – which rises to 1,561 litres with the rear seats down. In January this year the ID.5 was named by Which? as Best Buy in the medium/large SUV category.

The ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 are all produced ‘net carbon-neutral’ according to the independent auditing body TÜV NORD, which examines the entire supply chain, manufacturing process and all logistics.

