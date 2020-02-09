Volvo XC90 named Best Used Luxury SUV in the Diesel Car and Eco Car Magazine Used Car Top 50 awards for the second year in a row

Status secured thanks to XC90’s quality, luxury, value, comfort and practicality

Volvo Selekt, Volvo’s approved-used car programme, is the best way to source a pre-owned XC90, with every car undergoing more than 150 checks and sold with generous warranty protection

The lasting quality and desirability of the Volvo XC90 have been recognised with the seven-seater crowned Best Used Luxury SUV in the Diesel Car and Eco Car Magazine Used Car Top 50 awards for the second year running.

Volvo’s flagship model was deemed the market leader in its category thanks to qualities including its luxury, price, lasting value for money as a pre-owned purchase, all-round practicality and comfort.

Ian Robertson, Editor and Publisher of Diesel Car and Eco Car, said: “Our favourite used luxury SUV absolutely nails its brief. The XC90 is handsome and luxurious, and comfort and refinement are placed high on the agenda.”

The XC90 emerged as the best in its category in the magazine’s exhaustive research to provide consumers with a definitive list of the best buys on the used car market. In all, more than 800 different three-year-old models were assessed by its panel of experts and were given a points score out of 100 based on criteria including price, residual value, general competency and fitness for purpose.

The XC90 combines elegant design, intuitive technology, luxurious materials and class-leading practicality and safety. It is also effortless to drive, capable on all roads and in all conditions, and available with a choice of petrol, diesel or petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Customers looking to purchase a pre-owned XC90 – or any other model from the Volvo range – can enjoy perfect peace of mind by choosing a car through Volvo Selekt, Volvo’s approved-used car programme. Every car undergoes more than 150 checks by Volvo technicians and receives the latest factory software upgrades. The programme package includes a minimum 12-month/unlimited-mileage warranty (for cars up to five years old), cover for the car’s first or next MoT test and a minimum 12 months’ roadside assistance cover. And if the car does not meet the customer’s expectations, they can return and exchange it up to 30 days or 1,500 miles after they bought it.

David Chesterman, Volvo Car UK’s Used Car Programme Manager, said: “Just as sales of new Volvo cars have been soaring, so has the number of people sourcing their pre-owned vehicles through our Volvo Selekt approved-used car programme, with sales volumes having increased 13% in the past year and setting another record for the brand. As the flagship of our range, the XC90 is the perfect choice – stunningly styled, efficient to run, luxuriously equipped and supremely practical for day-to-day use.”

To find out more about the XC90 and other cars available through Volvo Selekt, please visit www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/used-cars

*According to the Diesel Car and Eco Car Magazine Used Car Top 50, January 2020