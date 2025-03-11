WATCH THE CARABAO CUP FOR FREE AT ST. JAMES’ STACK

TWO THOUSAND football fans will be able to watch the highly anticipated Carabao Cup Final for free at St James’ STACK, presented by Sela.

The container village – created in partnership with Newcastle United – is the only official fanzone that will be screening the clash at Wembley which kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday 16 March.

With excitement set to build throughout the day, STACK, with its multiple large screens and TVs throughout, has unveiled a full day of entertainment from doors opening at 10am right through to kick off.

With demand set to be unprecedented, entry will be strictly on a first-come basis, with the first instalment of entertainment getting underway from 10am with montages of Newcastle United’s greatest goals on screens, followed by entertainment between 11am and 1pm by the Lewis Curry Band.

The pre-match entertainment starts at 1pm, with a range of competitions on stage including football top trumps and giveaways.

Then at 2pm the venue will host a performance by The Belta Reivers, followed by an appearance by a surprise Newcastle United legend.

Football freestyler Ross Brown will showcase his football skills at 3pm, with The Belta Reivers back on stage at 3.15pm, with a performance including the iconic Wor Flags and pyrotechnics.

At 4pm the big screen will switch to pre-match commentary, before the game gets underway.

Visitors will be able to also enjoy all of the venue’s food and drink offerings, which will be open throughout the day.

And the fun is set to continue after the final whistle has blown, with resident STACK DJ Playmoor keeping the music going until midnight.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, believes it will be an unforgettable day.

“Every match day at St. James’ STACK is an amazing one, with an electric atmosphere and hundreds of fans having a great time,” he said.

“So, on a special day like the Carabao Cup Final there’s no doubt it’s going to be an absolutely incredible experience and one that nobody will want to miss.

“We can’t wait to welcome all of the fans who can enjoy this final together.”