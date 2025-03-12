Lord Crewe Arms

Taste of the North East: A Celebration of Northern Hospitality & Cuisine at the Lord Crewe Arms

The Calcot Collection’s northern bolthole, The Lord Crewe Arms, is delighted to announce their brand new ‘Taste of the North East’ series, celebrating the rich culinary heritage and renowned hospitality of the North.

Each month, kicking off in March, a different chef from Northumberland’s culinary scene, will take over Lord Crewe Arms for one night only, presenting their unique cuisine that showcases the best seasonal and local produce. With only 16 exclusive seats available in the intimate setting of the Gatehouse, this is an exclusive opportunity to savour the finest flavours the North has to offer.

This spectacular series is the brainchild of Paul Johnson, Head Chef at Lord Crewe Arms, who is thrilled to bring together the North’s finest culinary talents for these exclusive events and showcase the incredible talent of the North’s most celebrated chefs. From charming country inns to grand historic hotels, the North is home to some of the UK’s finest dining destinations.

75%* of the proceeds from each event will be donated to a charity of the chef’s choice, making this event not only a feast for the senses but also a chance to give back.

The 5 outstanding chefs confirmed:

David Kennedy , Head Chef at Gotham – 25th March

Head Chef at 25th March Damian Broom, Executive Chef at Seaham Hall – 28th April

Executive Chef at – 28th April Jake Siddle, Chef Owner of Faru – 26th May

Chef Owner of – 26th May Gary Dall, Chef Owner of The Roxburgh – 25th August

Chef Owner of – 25th August Sam Willis, Head Chef at Dobson and Parnell – 30th September

Tickets for a seat at the chefs table are £75 per person, featuring a sumptuous four-course meal, complemented by a glass of exquisite English sparkling wine upon arrival and freshly brewed coffee to conclude the dining experience. For those looking to elevate their evening, recommended wine pairings will be available.

For guests wishing to extend their stay and explore the picturesque village of Blanchland, they are offering a special B&B rate of £160, allowing guests to fully immerse in the luxurious hospitality of the Lord Crewe Arms and idyllic North Pennies.

More About The Chefs:

DAVID KENNEDY

25th March 2025

A former ‘North East Chef of the Year’ with more than three decades of experience in the food industry.

David started his career working in restaurants at leading London hotels such as Grosvenor House, Park Lane and The Halkin Belgravia and has since worked at many of the region’s top venues such as 21 Queen Street and The Apartment, along with opening his own award-winning chain of restaurants.

He is passionate about reinventing and modernising classic dishes using seasonal, locally sourced and foraged ingredients, as well as experimenting with vegetarian and vegan recipes to be able to cater for all customers.

DAMIAN BROOM

28th April 2025

As the executive chef at Seaham Hall, Damian oversees all the food and beverage outlets. With a focus on regional and seasonal small plates, using traditional and modern cooking methods, he utilises the grounds wild plants, herbs and berries and pickle, ferment and preserve them to use throughout the year.

Prior to Seaham Hall he was the executive chef at Oakley Court in Windsor, where the same ethos applied.

Daft as a Brush Charity

JAKE SIDDLE

26th May 2025

Jake previously worked at House Of Tides for 9 years, where he spent 5 years as head chef holding 1 Michelin star and 4 AA Rosettes.

Jake, with his wife Laura, opened their first venture in 2023 called Faru (in Durham) which has since gained a place in the Michelin guide.

Faru has an open kitchen so you can watch the team work in a relaxed fine dining environment and has a focus around flavour led food and seasonal ingredients.

Vision25 Charity

GARY DALL

25th August 2025

Gary found his passion for fine dining in 2003, working at the Copthorne Hotel under Terry Laybourne during the launch of Jesmond Dene House.

After working in France he ventured to Australia where he worked with Ian Oakes, Justin North and Christine Mansfield, making his time in Australia an invaluable learning experience.

Upon returning to the UK, Gary fell into touring with bands as a chef, allowing him to blend his three passions: music, food, and travel. After more than a decade of life on the road he worked at the Michelin starred Red Lion in Wiltshire before settling back in North Tyneside and opening The Roxburgh in Whitley Bay in 2014. The restaurant quickly gained a cult following, thanks to Gary’s playful nostalgic take on British and European classics.

The Bay Foodbank Charity

SAM WILLIS

30th September 2025

Andy Hook and Chef Patron Troy Terrington opened the doors of Dobson & Parnell in 2016 and has since earned a prestigious reputation, winning numerous awards and being listed in the Michelin Guide, Harden’s Guide, and the Good Food Guide, alongside holding an AA Rosette.

Sam joined the Dobson & Parnell team in 2017 as a Pastry Chef and has since worked his way up to Head Chef. He thrives on the ever-changing dynamics of the kitchen and values the strong friendships he’s built with his colleagues, adding a personal touch to his passion for cooking.

Mental Health Matters Charity