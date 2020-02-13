National business and IT consultancy Waterstons is enhancing its cyber team with the appointment of Kieran Fowler, a former Detective Constable at the Metropolitan Police specialising in cyber-crime and fraud.

Kieran joins a 10-strong cyber team at Waterstons, which has offices in Durham, Glasgow, London and Australia. As a Senior Information Security Consultant, he will work closely with clients across the UK and internationally to design and implement bespoke security solutions. He brings expert knowledge and a unique perspective after a 10-year career with the Metropolitan Police Service.

At the Metropolitan Police, Kieran worked with London-based organisations to educate them on the risks of online threats including ransomware and payment interception, having had first-hand experience of working on significant cyber-crime cases. He used this to advise and train organisations on the necessary steps needed to develop resilience.

Kieran has delivered training for the likes of the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service. He has also worked with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 2019 he was awarded both the Commander’s Commendation Award for teamwork and professionalism, and the Chief Constable’s Commendation for innovation.

Kieran Fowler, Senior Information Security Consultant at Waterstons, said: “I’m delighted to join Waterstons and use my experience of working on the front line of cyber-crime to help clients develop long term security resilience.

“50% of all crime is cyber-crime. It’s crucial for businesses, especially young SME’s, to understand the risks and put appropriate measures in place to protect their company. Sometimes it can be as simple as implementing the right training for employees.

”I’m looking forward to connecting with businesses across the UK and beyond, and taking them on a journey towards robust cyber security.”

Stewart Hogg, Head of Information Security at Waterstons, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Kieran to Waterstons. His 10 years’ of experience with the Metropolitan Police brings an invaluable perspective to our cyber team, our wider business and importantly, our clients.

“Cyber security is no longer an optional extra for businesses. In this modern world, protecting your information is critical, but in our opinion it doesn’t need to start with expensive technology. First and foremost it’s about getting the basics right.

“At Waterstons, we partner with our clients to develop innovative and bespoke solutions that are right for them and I’m sure Kieran’s appointment will add significant value to our service.”