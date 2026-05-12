Bridgestone Chosen as Exclusive Tyre Partner for Historic Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster

Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, is the exclusive tyre partner to the new Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster. In the latest collaboration between Lamborghini and its Official Technical Partner, the supercar is fitted with two custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza tyres that maximise its capabilities on the road and track.

The Fenomeno Roadster is the most exclusive and powerful open top Lamborghini model ever produced, with just 15 units planned, each featuring a 1080 CV V12 hybrid powertrain. To optimise the supercar’s immense capabilities for real-world driving, Bridgestone has developed bespoke Potenza Sport ultra-high-performance tyres, combining exceptional high-speed performance with excellent steering response and precision.

The Potenza Sport fitment is paired with a bespoke new-generation semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza tyre that is engineered to deliver outstanding track-level performance. Building on Bridgestone’s extensive heritage and expertise in motorsport, this high-grip tyre unlocks the Fenomeno Roadster’s full performance potential on the track, while remaining fully homologated for public roads.

“As Lamborghini’s Official Technical Partner, and exclusive tyre supplier for its complete supercar range, our role is to help Lamborghini drivers experience phenomenal performance,” said Adrien Thormann, Director of OE Sales at Bridgestone EMEA. “Leveraging Bridgestone’s decades-long motorsports legacy and the pedigree of our iconic Potenza family, these premium tyres deliver exactly that for the immense Fenomeno Roadster – both on the road and track.”

The Fenomeno Roadster’s Potenza Sport fitment is available in 265/30 ZRF21 (front) and 355/25 ZRF22 (rear) sizes; its semi-slick, track-oriented fitment is available in 20- and 21-inch sizes. Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster drivers can choose the bespoke Potenza Sport tyre with Bridgestone’s Run-Flat Technology (RFT). RFT enables drivers to continue driving safely after a puncture for 80km at up to 80kph with 0-bar pressure.1 Both Bridgestone fitments feature the unique Lamborghini marking on their sidewall to highlight their exclusive development.

The custom Potenza fitments were developed and manufactured in Italy, applying Bridgestone’s proprietary Virtual Tyre Development (VTD) technology. VTD improves both the efficiency and sustainability of the tyre development process.

“At Lamborghini, unlocking performance is never down to one component – it’s the result of precise engineering working in harmony, and tyres play a decisive role,” said Christian Mastro, Lamborghini’s Marketing Director. “Through deep collaboration, our partnership with Bridgestone delivers bespoke solutions that fully express each vehicle’s character and the Lamborghini DNA. The Fenomeno Roadster is the latest example of how we continue to push boundaries together.”

The Fenomeno Roadster marks the latest in a long series of collaborations between Lamborghini and Bridgestone across six years of partnership. Beginning with the Huracan STO in 2021, OE collaborations between Bridgestone and Lamborghini also include the Revuelto, Temerario, Fenomeno and various other models. Today, Bridgestone is exclusive tyre supplier for Lamborghini’s complete supercar range.

Lamborghini’s latest supercar was revealed at Lamborghini Arena 2026, held at the iconic Imola Circuit. Bridgestone served as Official Lamborghini Arena Partner for this year’s event.

1 Driving distance after a puncture may vary depending on vehicle load, outside temperature, and when the TPMS is triggered.