Westlife are heading to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer for an exclusive North of England show.

The Irish pop music icons – the top-selling album band of the 21st century – had been due to headline the Yorkshire coast venue this summer.

Now Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky are delighted to announce they will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Tuesday August 17, 2021.

This unmissable date – which comes four days before the band’s massive headline show at Wembley Stadium – will be Westlife’s only outdoor performance in the North of England next summer.

Tickets go on sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am Friday October 30.

The band said: “Some exciting news! We are delighted to announce that Scarborough Open Air Theatre have invited us to join next year’s line-up on Tuesday August 17.

“Given the current circumstances, we really are hopeful to announce more shows in the new year and look forward to being back with you all as soon as we can. In the meantime, tickets for this one-off show will go on sale on Friday October 30.”

Westlife will perform their hits, taken from a catalogue including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, Unbreakable, When You’re Looking Like That and World of our Own as well as tracks from their chart-topping 2019 album Spectrum – including the smash-hit Hello My Love.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “Westlife fans were heartbroken when this summer’s tour was postponed due to the global pandemic so we are delighted the boys will be coming to Scarborough OAT next summer.

“This is a real exclusive – Westlife’s only outdoor show in the North of England and four days before their headline show at Wembley. It’s going to be a brilliant night here!”

Westlife first broke into the charts with their debut single Swear It Again. Released in April 1999, the song peaked at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart where it remained for two weeks. The track was the first single to be taken from the boys’ debut album Westlife. In total, five singles from the debut topped the chart in the UK – Swear It Again, If I Let You Go, Flying Without Wings, the double A-side I Have a Dream/Seasons in the Sun and Fool Again.

The group have released 10 studio albums in their career so far, all of which landed within the top five of the Official UK Albums Chart and six of which peaked at No.1. In total, the band have released 14 No.1 singles, including My Love, World of Our Own, Unbreakable, You Raise Me Up and the hugely successful cover version of the Billy Joel song Uptown Girl.