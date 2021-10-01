Wharton Construction is continuing its support of grassroots football after agreeing to be kit sponsor for the Under-19’s side in what is their first season with Darlington Railway Athletic FC.

The family business previously sponsored the side during previous seasons with Darlington 21st All Stars.

However, the team opted to move to Darlington RA to provide its now teenage players with a pathway to progress into the first team, which plays in the Wearside League.

Darlington RA U-19’s is managed by Andy Scott, who is also site manager at Wharton Construction.

He said: “Many of the lads have played for Darlington 21st All Stars since they were seven-years-old and really enjoyed and appreciated their time there. However, over the years they had risen through the structure to become its most senior side.

“Playing at Darlington RA’s Brinkburn Road ground gives them added drive, ambition and an opportunity to break into the first team.”

The U-19’s play in the adult North Riding Football League Division One West, and recently impressed with a 7-1 away victory at Whinney Banks. After four games they are mid-table.

Andy added: “It’s always difficult to raise sufficient money to run a football team, even without the pandemic, which is why everyone connected with the team is grateful to Wharton Construction in providing its new kit.”

The team, made up of 17 to 19-year-olds from the Darlington area, are hopeful of continuing to rise-up the league.

Matthew Wharton, a director of Darlington-based Wharton Construction, said: “It’s a privilege to give something back to the town and especially its young people. Encouraging participation not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also instils a sense of discipline and self-worth.”