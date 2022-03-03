Check out this link to explore more about including core competencies on your resume.

What Are Core Competencies?

Core competencies are defined as “qualifications that clearly show what makes you a desirable candidate to an employer.”

Core competencies are similar to skills, but there are differences. Core competencies are broader in scope and “typically refer to knowledge or expertise in a particular field.” In addition to skills, competencies can include certifications and personal attributes.

For example, you might list Adobe Photoshop as a skill. This means that you know how to use Adobe photo editing software. The broader core competency might be listed as digital photo editing. This could include using Adobe Photoshop as well as other photo editing software. It would also mean you understand the reasons why a photo should be edited and its finer artistic points – you have an eye for it. It could also include any photo editing certification you have obtained.

What Are the 7 Universal Core Competencies?

There are a lot of qualities that you might consider to be a core competency. And, depending on who you ask, the top core competencies may differ.

Here, we’ve pulled the best suggestions from two well-researched core competency lists (promoted by the SAFe Scaled Agile Framework and Gallup, respectively) to create your ultimate guide to core competencies.

1. Leadership

Leaders should empower their teams and employees to reach their full potential. Leaders focus on developing people, not just products, marketing strategies, or profit margins. Practice this core competency by focusing on others’ strengths, encouraging them, and building upon them. Recognise and commend them when they do something well.

Leaders also have a responsibility to accept and embrace change. Do this by setting goals aligned with your company’s vision. Inspire others through your positivity and confidence, even in the face of challenges.

2. Relationships and Teambuilding

No business – even a self-employed freelancer – can be considered an army of one. Relationships with suppliers, vendors, business to business service providers, clients, and customers are crucial.

This core competency revolves around creating mutually beneficial partnerships, building trust, and sharing ideas. It is also closely related to communication, discussed below.

Strong relationships also sustain teams within a company. If there is friction in the workplace, cultivating better relationships is the solution. Teams should learn and grow together – this overlaps with continuous learning, discussed below.

3. Accountability

Accountability should start with yourself. Set goals. Set schedules. Develop routines that help you work effectively and efficiently. You don’t have to run yourself ragged, expecting more of yourself than you can deliver. But when you aren’t able to meet a benchmark or a deadline, analyze why. Make adjustments as needed.

When you take responsibility for your own actions, you will help create a culture of accountability for those around you as well.

4. Technical Ability

We live in a technology-driven society. Manufacturing, communication, logistics – even the basic, everyday “housekeeping” of running a business is done with the aid of computers, smartphones, and other tech.

It is essential to master basic computer skills, such as the use of email, word processors, and typing. You should also familiarise yourself with any and all software related to your job, even if your assigned tasks don’t involve its regular use.

Beyond this, explore emerging technologies on a regular basis. This may give you a leg up on the competition, make you invaluable when your company adopts a new system, or allow you get in on the ground floor of something that could give your profits a boost.

5. Critical Thinking

Critial thinking is a multifaceted skill. It is related to observation, research, analytical thinking, and problem solving. In order to think critically, first gather information about a challenge or decision. Evaluate it, determining how it affects the steps you will take and your longterm goals.

6. Communication

Stay connected to you colleagues, mentors, customers, and anyone else related to your success in the workplace. Especially when working as part of a team, never withhold information. Communicate clearly, freely, and often. Utilize whatever means necessary – in-person conversations and meetings, written reports, emails, text messages, phone calls, and video conferencing.

7. Continuous Learning

According to QRP, “Everyone in the organisation needs to be challenged to make incremental improvements in order to help reach organisational success.” Several of the above competencies, including teambuilding and technical skills, rely heavily on continuous learning.

Technologies constantly change, and a continuous learning focus will allow you to adapt with it. Also, continuing education credits, classes, seminars, certifications, higher level university degrees, and other training show that you are a master of and dedicated to your field.

In Conclusion

Of the many core competency possibilities, leadership, relationship and teambuilding, accountability, technical ability, critical thinking, communication, and continuous learning will help you build a strong resume and career momentum, no matter your field of work.