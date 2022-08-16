Although argan oil is most typically used as an ingredient in skin and hair care products, its functions go beyond cosmetic. Suitable for a range of meals, argan oil has a sweet, nutty flavor. It’s also one of the world’s rarest cooking oils. The argan tree, which is indigenous to Morocco, is the source of the oil. The seeds are dried, roasted, and pressed to release the oil after the fruit has been peeled away.

The result is a silky, delectable oil that has gained popularity worldwide for its flavor and health advantages. In the past, people have used argan oil topically and internally to enhance the condition of their skin, hair, and nails. It has several different advantageous qualities and vitamins that work together powerfully to improve skin health. This article explains the most prominent health benefits and uses of argan oil.

Health Benefits

Argan oil is promoted for a variety of uses, the two most popular of which are skin care and hair care. The Moroccan government has intensified efforts to expand the cultivation of argan tree groves in recent years since argan oil has become so popular in cosmetics. It’s even referred to as “liquid gold” at times. Argan oil is good at enhancing the immune system due to the high vitamin E content in it. Additionally, it aids in skin and eye maintenance and restoration.

Hydrates skin

Perhaps the most common application of argan oil is as a moisturizer. Because of this, it can frequently be found in hair conditioners, lotions, and soaps. For a moisturizing effect, it can be administered physically or taken orally with regular supplements. This is partly because it contains a lot of vitamin E, a fat-soluble antioxidant that can help reduce skin water retention.

Heals a lot of skin ailments

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities are only two of the many healing qualities that argan oil possesses. Both aid in reducing the signs and symptoms of several inflammatory skin disorders, including rosacea and psoriasis. Apply pure argan oil straight to psoriasis-affected skin regions for the best effects. Oral supplements might be the most effective way to treat rosacea.

Sunscreen use

Moroccan ladies have been shielding their skin from sun damage with argan oil for ages. According to a 2013 study by a reliable source, argan oil’s antioxidant properties protected the skin from sun-induced free radical damage. This advantage may also apply to the hair, protecting it from drying out and other UV-related damage.

Argan oil for hair loss

Your hair and scalp can both be moisturized with argan oil, which can also shield your hair from recurring harm. Argan oil may help prevent hair loss for thicker, fuller hair by lowering breakage and split ends and maintaining a healthy scalp. There is no research available on argan oil specifically for hair loss, but its proven benefits for hair and scalp health may prevent hair breakage and hair loss. In a small 2010 research study, Vitamin E—which argan oil contains in abundance—was shown to improve hair growth.

Argan oil contains compounds called phenols. These, along with antioxidants, strengthen hair follicles and promote cell production on the scalp. The vitamins in this oil promote a healthy scalp, which in turn not only promotes hair growth but also makes sure that the new hair strands are thicker and healthier. The powerful antioxidants and nourishing fatty acids in argan oil help keep your hair moisturized and protect it against styling damage and damage caused by free radicals. This can result in less breakage and shedding.

Cholesterol Control

Your “good” cholesterol levels can be raised and your “bad” cholesterol levels can be decreased thanks to the fatty acids in argan oil, thereby lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cancer-Preventive Properties

Some preliminary research suggests that argan oil molecules may inhibit the spread of cancer cells and enhance cancer cell death.

Could Improve Heart Health

Oleic acid, an omega-9 monounsaturated lipid that is abundant in argan oil, is a powerful antioxidant. Several additional foods, such as avocados and olive oils, also contain oleic acid, which is frequently linked with heart-protective properties. One small human investigation found that argan oil was comparable to olive oil in its ability to lower the risk of heart disease via influencing antioxidant levels in the blood. Another small human investigation found that consuming more argan oil was linked to decreased “bad” LDL cholesterol and increased antioxidant levels in the blood. In a study of 40 healthy individuals’ risk of developing heart disease, those who ingested 15 grams of argan oil had the lowest risk.

It’s Simple to Add to Your Routine.

Argan oil is now more accessible than ever for use in health and beauty regimens thanks to its rising popularity. It is generally accessible in the majority of sizingable supermarkets, pharmacies, and internet merchants. In addition to being regularly used directly, argan oil is also frequently included in cosmetic goods like lotions and skin creams. Although you can apply it directly to your skin, it might be preferable to start with a very modest amount to make sure you won’t experience any negative side effects.

NourishMax Argan Oil: What Is It?

Skin, hair, and nail health have all benefited from topically applying NourishMax Argan oil. It is made from the kernels of argan trees, which are native to Morocco. The therapeutic ingredients and vitamins in this product combine to enhance the health of the skin and hair. Numerous moisturizers are found in nature, and when they are purified, they function in perfect harmony with the skin. Pure Argan Oil is one such exceptional moisturizer. The kernels of the argan tree, a unique tree native to Morocco, are the source of this extraordinary and all-natural product.

A highly saturated mixture of unsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E can be found in the oil that is produced from the argan tree’s fruit kernels. The NourishMax argan oil is the perfect choice for all skin types because it lies in the middle of the spectrum and is neither too heavy nor too light. It contains a lot of omega fatty acids, vitamin E, and linoleic acids, all of which help to hydrate your skin, heal dry patches, and even reduce acne. “Nature’s protective, nourishing for your skin” is how it is described.

NourishMax is an award-winning brand that produces face and skin care products. Their high-quality products are mild and clean while being effective at the same time. They claim that the number one ingredient in all their products is quality, and they take pride in their nutritious formula. NourishMax products give your skin the necessary vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to make it younger and healthier. To read NourishMax reviews, click here.

How to Use the NourishMax Argan Oil?

Apply a few drops to the face, neck, and freshly washed hair as needed or once a day. Keep in mind that NourishMax argan oil should only be applied to dry, clean skin and hair.

Key benefits

NourishMax has a lot of advantages for the skin. Here are some of them:

Moisturizes and rejuvenates skin and hair

Provides antioxidant protection

Helps diminish the appearance of fine lines

Ideal for dry, damaged skin and hair

NourishMax Argan Oil