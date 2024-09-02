What are the best companies in Newcastle who offer Paddleboarding?

Paddleboarding is a popular water sport that is enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. If you’re looking to try paddleboarding in Newcastle, there are several great companies that offer rentals, lessons, and guided tours in the area. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced paddler, these companies have something to offer for everyone. Below are some of the best paddleboarding companies in Newcastle that you should consider checking out.

1. Newcastle Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) Centre

Newcastle SUP Centre is a premier paddleboarding company that offers a variety of services for all levels of paddlers. They provide paddleboard rentals, group lessons, private lessons, and guided tours along the beautiful Newcastle coastline. The experienced instructors at the Newcastle SUP Centre are passionate about the sport and are dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for their customers. Whether you’re looking to improve your skills or just want to have a fun day out on the water, Newcastle SUP Centre has something for everyone.

2. The Paddle Shack

The Paddle Shack is another top paddleboarding company in Newcastle that offers a range of services for paddlers of all levels. They provide paddleboard rentals, lessons, and tours in some of the most scenic locations in the Newcastle area. The Paddle Shack prides itself on providing high-quality equipment and personalized instruction to help customers have a memorable and safe paddleboarding experience. Whether you’re a beginner looking to learn the basics or an experienced paddler seeking new challenges, The Paddle Shack has something for everyone.

3. Newcastle Kayak and Paddle Sports

Newcastle Kayak and Paddle Sports is a well-established company that offers a variety of paddleboarding services for residents and visitors in Newcastle. They offer paddleboard rentals, lessons, and tours for individuals and groups looking to explore the local waterways and coastline. The knowledgeable staff at Newcastle Kayak and Paddle Sports are dedicated to helping customers learn and improve their paddleboarding skills in a fun and supportive environment. Whether you’re looking to paddle for relaxation, fitness, or adventure, Newcastle Kayak and Paddle Sports has something for everyone.