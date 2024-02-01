The Premier League has gained worldwide popularity since it was founded on August 15, 1992. It has attracted talented players and garnered a large international fan base of sports enthusiasts and bettors. However, which English clubs have experienced Premier League triumphs since its inception?

Undoubtedly, Manchester United stands out as one of the football clubs in Premier League history, having clinched 20 championships. With the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club won two Champions League wins for the club in addition to five FA Cups, four League Cups, and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

Ryan Giggs is well known as the player with most appearances for Man Utd. In addition to his career stats with the Red Devils, he also boasts a remarkable record of providing 162 assists alone in Premier League matches across 632 games.

Manchester City has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. They have won the championship nine times, with their recent victory in the 2022/23 season. Manchester City achieved a remarkable milestone in June 2023, making history after 24 years by winning three major titles consecutively: the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup.

Erling Haaland, their striker, was named the top goal scorer. During a single season, Haaland broke the Premier League record by scoring an outstanding 36 goals in only 35 matches.

Chelsea Football Club stands out in the league, boasting six championship wins. Here are the club’s remarkable achievements:

Victories in the UEFA Champions League twice

Two triumphs in the UEFA Europa League

A total of five League Cup wins

Eight FA Cup wins under their belt

One UEFA Super Cup in their trophy cabinet

Two wins in the UEFA Cup

Chelsea has experienced both good moments and challenging periods under the guidance of esteemed coaches like José Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Frank Lampard stands out as one of Chelsea's players with a record of 211 goals in 648 games.

Arsenal Football Club boasts three Premier League championships in its trophy cabinet; its recent triumph occurred in 2004. The club from North London has a unique style of play that has helped them achieve success.

Their playing style is well-known and respected in the football world and they have a loyal fan base. In addition to winning the Premier League three times, Arsenal has secured 13 top-tier titles, emerging victorious in 14 FA Cup competitions.

While they have yet to succeed in the English Premier League, Arsenal still holds the distinction of being the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup. Thierry Henry holds the record for scoring the most goals for Arsenal, with a total of 228 goals.

Liverpool Football Club has established itself as a dominating presence in football. However, they have only won the EPL title once but have won 19 titles in total, including a treble in 2020.

A remarkable milestone was reached in 2019 when they secured victory in the Champions League, ending a three-decade period without glory and clinching the Premier League championship for the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool has enjoyed success in competitions, securing victory six times in European Cups/Champions League and becoming champions of Europe. Additionally, they have lifted the FA Cup trophy on seven occasions and boast a goal tally exceeding 10,200.

In a turn of events, in 2022, Liverpool moved by securing the services of Darwin Núñez from Benfica. The club paid £85.36 million for the player, which stands as the highest transfer fee ever paid by Liverpool for a player.