What Crime TV Drama Should I Watch Tonight?

If you’re in the mood to watch a crime TV drama tonight, look no further. There are countless options out there, each with their own unique plotlines, characters, and settings. The decision can be overwhelming, but fear not. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best crime TV dramas currently available for your viewing pleasure.

1. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is a crime TV drama that premiered in 2008 and ran for five seasons. It follows the story of high school chemistry teacher Walter White, who, after being diagnosed with cancer, turns to making and selling crystal meth to provide for his family after he’s gone. As the series progresses, Walter becomes more and more involved in the drug world, leading to intense action and drama.

2. True Detective

True Detective premiered in 2014 and has aired three seasons to date. Each season follows a different set of detectives as they investigate a complex case. The show is known for its dark and brooding atmosphere, non-linear storytelling, and intricate plotlines that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. The Wire

The Wire premiered in 2002 and ran for five seasons. It takes place in Baltimore and explores the interconnectedness of the city’s drug trade, law enforcement, and politics. The show is praised for its realistic portrayal of inner-city life and its ability to tackle complex themes like race, poverty, and corruption.

4. Mindhunter

Mindhunter premiered in 2017 and has two seasons available for streaming. It follows two FBI agents in the late 1970s who interview serial killers to better understand their motivations and behaviours. The show is based on a true story and is praised for its attention to detail and its ability to create tension without relying on jump scares or gore.

5. Fargo

Fargo premiered in 2014 and has four seasons to date. Each season tells a different story set in or around Fargo, North Dakota. The show is known for its unique blend of dark humour, violence, and quirkiness, as well as its ability to surprise viewers with unexpected plot twists.

6. Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders premiered in 2013 and has five seasons available for streaming. It takes place in Birmingham, England in 1919 and follows the exploits of a gangster family known as the Peaky Blinders. The show is praised for its sleek style, strong performances, and its ability to mix historical accuracy with fictional storytelling.

No matter which crime TV drama you choose to watch tonight, you’re sure to be entertained. Each of the shows on this list offers unique perspectives on the genre and delivers high-quality storytelling that will leave you wanting more.