What is Best games to be played on the XBox?

Since the release of the original Xbox back in 2001, Microsoft has cultivated a loyal following of gamers who swear by the console’s superior graphics, online gameplay capabilities, and expansive library of games. And with the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the brand’s reputation as a go-to destination for diehard gamers has only grown stronger. But with so many different games available on the Xbox, it can be tough to decide which ones are worth your time and money. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best games to be played on the Xbox, new and old, to help you choose your next gaming adventure.

One of the most popular franchises on the Xbox is the Halo series, which began back in 2001 with the release of Halo: Combat Evolved. The series has since spawned multiple sequels, prequels, and spin-offs, but the original game remains one of the most beloved titles in Xbox history. The game follows the story of a group of super-soldiers known as Spartans as they battle an alien race known as the Covenant. The gameplay is a mix of first-person shooting and vehicular combat, and the game’s multiplayer mode remains one of the most iconic experiences in modern gaming. If you’re looking for a classic Xbox game to dive into, Halo: Combat Evolved is a great choice.

Another iconic Xbox game is Gears of War, which first hit shelves in 2006. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by a race of monsters known as the Locust, and follows the story of a group of soldiers known as the Delta Squad as they battle to save humanity. The game’s cover-based shooting mechanics and over-the-top violence set it apart from other shooters of its time, and it quickly gained a cult following among Xbox fans. Since the release of the first game, the Gears of War franchise has grown to include multiple sequels, spin-offs, and even a movie in the works. If you’re looking for a game that’s all about fast-paced action and brutal kills, Gears of War is a must-play.

If you’re looking for something a little more recent, one of the best games on the Xbox Series X is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The latest entry in the long-running franchise takes players back to the Viking age, allowing them to take on the role of a Viking warrior named Eivor as they explore the open world of England and battle against rival factions. The game features stunning graphics and a massive world to explore, as well as a unique combat system that allows players to switch between weapons and fighting styles on the fly. And with the addition of settlement-building and management mechanics, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers a level of depth and customization not seen in previous games in the series. If you’re looking for a game to show off the power of your new Xbox Series X, this is the one to get.

Of course, these are just a few examples of the many great games available on the Xbox. Other titles worth checking out include Forza Horizon 4, a breathtakingly realistic racing game set in the British countryside, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, a gorgeous platformer with hand-drawn animations and a heartwarming story. No matter what type of game you’re into, there’s sure to be something on the Xbox that will scratch that gaming itch.

