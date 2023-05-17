STILL TIME TO CREATE A GARDEN FOR MILLER HOMES …

Talented youngsters still have time to see their imaginative designs turned into a real life showhouse garden.

Leading North East housebuilder Miller Homes has launched a competition for young people to create the perfect garden, with the best overall design being brought to life at the new look show house at phase two of the Stephenson Meadows development at Callerton.

And a whole host of other prizes are also on offer, including family National Trust memberships and tickets to visit attractions including Alnwick Garden and Wynyard Garden.

The leading house builder is encouraging youngsters across three age groups – as well as schools and community organisations – to come up with the perfect garden for one of their new homes.

And the good news is there’s still time to enter – with the closing date now being extended to 30 April.

The competition is open to three age groups – under eights, nine to 13-year-olds and 14 to 17-year-olds who are initially being asked to create their garden and take a picture of it, before emailing it to SpringGarden@miller.co.uk

Then the designs will be shortlisted, before an overall winner will be chosen and their garden eventually brought to life, with their original artwork also being feature in the view home.

Patrick Arkle, regional managing director at Miller Homes North East, is encouraging young designers to create a garden which encourages wildlife as well as looking pretty, which ties in with the development’s commitment to sustainable living.

“We are really looking forward to seeing what our entrants can come up with and help us to create the perfect environment at our show home at Callerton,” said Patrick.

“Not only will they have to show their drawing and painting skills, but we hope they’ll do some research about what fruits, flowers and seeds can really make a positive impact on the environment.

“They might want to include a vegetable patch or herb garden which could be used by the growing community– there are a whole host of exciting possibilities which we hope will be incorporated into the designs.”

Further details about the competition are available at

North East Spring Garden Competition (millerhomes.co.uk)

