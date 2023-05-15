What Is Forest School And How will It Benefit My Child?

As concerns over modern-day education intensify, parents and educators alike have begun to search for alternatives to the traditional model of schooling. One of the alternative forms of education gaining traction these days is Forest School. Forest School is an experiential outdoor education model that involves children spending a significant amount of time learning and playing outside, usually in a wooded environment. This article will take a closer look at what Forest School is, how it came to be, and how it can benefit your child.

The Forest School concept originated in Denmark in the 1950s, where it was known as Skovbørnehave. It was a response to the increasing urbanization of Danish society, which was causing concerns over the disconnection between children and nature. The idea spread to other countries and was further developed in the UK in the 1990s, where it was given its current name, Forest School. Since then, Forest School has become a popular educational model in the UK, and it is gaining popularity in other countries as well, including the United States.

At its core, Forest School is an experiential learning model that places a high emphasis on child-led play, exploration, and discovery. The curriculum is designed to be flexible, with each session tailored to meet the needs and interests of the children in attendance. Children are encouraged to take risks, make decisions, and learn through trial and error. The learning environment is supportive and nurturing, allowing children to grow in confidence and self-esteem. The role of the adult facilitator is to observe and guide, rather than direct or instruct, allowing children to learn at their own pace and in their own way.

One of the key benefits of Forest School is the opportunity it provides for children to connect with nature. Research has shown that exposure to nature has numerous positive effects on children’s physical, emotional, and cognitive development. Spending time outside can improve children’s physical fitness and coordination, boost their immune systems, reduce stress and anxiety, and enhance their creativity and problem-solving abilities. In addition, spending time in nature can foster a sense of wonder and awe in children, encouraging them to develop a deeper appreciation and respect for the natural world.

Forest School can also have a positive impact on children’s social skills and emotional well-being. The child-led nature of the learning environment means that children have the opportunity to form close bonds with one another, as they collaborate on projects, explore the surroundings together, and share their discoveries. The supportive and accepting atmosphere encourages children to express themselves freely, building their confidence and self-esteem. The sense of accomplishment and satisfaction that comes from mastering new skills and overcoming challenges can also help children develop resilience and a positive sense of self.

Forest School can benefit children’s academic learning as well. Although the curriculum is not structured around formal academic subjects, the activities and experiences in Forest School can support and enhance learning across the curriculum. Children may develop their language and literacy skills through storytelling, poetry, and journaling. They may develop their understanding of mathematics through measuring and estimating. They may learn about science through observing and exploring the natural world. By building on children’s natural curiosity and interests, Forest School can help to make learning more engaging and meaningful.

In conclusion, Forest School is an alternative form of education that offers numerous benefits to children’s physical, emotional, and cognitive development. By providing children with the opportunity to connect with nature, develop social skills and build resilience, and enhance their academic learning in a child-led, experiential environment, Forest School can help children to thrive and grow. If you are considering Forest School as an option for your child, be sure to research local programs and speak with other parents who have experience with Forest School to help make an informed decision.