What is Light Water Valley?

Light Water Valley is a theme park situated in North Yorkshire in England. The amusement park was opened in 1987 and has since then become a popular destination for families and thrill seekers. It spans over 175 acres of land and is home to over 40 different rides and attractions.

The park is divided into different areas that cater to different age groups. The Eagle’s Creek Farm is an area for younger children and features a range of farm animal attractions. The Skeleton Cove is geared towards older children and families and features a range of pirate-themed rides and attractions. The Ultimate is the park’s most famous ride. It is a steel roller coaster that reaches speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, making it the world’s fastest and longest roller coaster. It provides a thrilling and exhilarating experience for brave park goers.

Aside from its many attractions, Light Water Valley is also home to over 100 staff members, including amusement ride operators, ticketing staff, and maintenance personnel. These staff members are trained to provide an enjoyable and safe experience for all park guests. They are able to answer questions and provide directions, as well as ensure that rules and safety regulations are being followed.

History of Light Water Valley

Before the amusement park, the Light Water Valley was known for its water. The water from the valley was sold and distributed as a natural mineral water. In the early 1970s, the property was purchased by Robert Staveley who converted it into a picnic site. Staveley added a tea room, a miniature railway, and other attractions to the site.

In 1985, Staveley decided to convert the site into a full-fledged amusement park. The park was built from scratch and was designed to cater to families. It took two years to build the park, with the initial investment totalling £10 million

The park’s original name was the ‘Lightwater Country Shopping Village & Theme Park.’ However, the name was later changed to Light Water Valley to suit the park’s expanded attractions. Over the years, the park has been modernized and expanded with new rides and attractions added regularly. The park has also undergone several ownership changes, including two that took place in the late 2010s. Nonetheless, Light Water Valley has remained a popular and ever-growing amusement park in the UK.

Tips for Visiting Light Water Valley

If you’re planning on visiting Light Water Valley for the first time, there are a few tips to keep in mind. Firstly, be sure to check the park’s opening hours and arrival times in advance, as these can vary depending on the time of year and the day of the week. Secondly, consider pre-booking your tickets as tickets purchased on the day tend to be more expensive. Thirdly, plan your visit beforehand by researching the park’s different attractions and deciding which rides you want to go on first. This can help save time and make the most of your visit.

Additionally, it’s important to note that while the park caters to families, not all rides may be suitable for younger children. It’s always a good idea to research each ride and its height requirements before arriving at the park to avoid disappointment. Lastly, be sure to dress appropriately for the park’s outdoor environment, wearing comfortable clothing and sensible shoes.

Conclusion

Light Water Valley is a must-visit for anyone seeking a fun and thrilling day out in the UK. With a range of attractions and rides to choose from, the amusement park caters to all ages and interests. From roller coasters to farm animal attractions, Light Water Valley has something for everyone. With careful planning and preparation, a visit to the park can be an enjoyable and unforgettable experience.

