Tennis is a popular and demanding kind of sport. Over its long history, it has undergone many changes and modifications before acquiring its modern look.

By some metrics, tennis is the world’s fourth-most-popular sport. Its global fan base numbers more than a billion and its superstars are among the best-paid athletes anywhere.

A professional tennis player has to be really hardworking and dedicated towards his goals to reach the very top. If they persevere in their efforts, then there is nothing that can stop them from getting what they deserve. The best players in the world are rewarded for the hard work they put in day in and day out.

Let us enjoy the real atmosphere of the best tennis games and see who is the best player of the tenis tournaments including French open and many more tenis matches right now!

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off in a blockbuster quarterfinal at Roland Garros 2021 on Tuesday.

Medvedev made short work of Cristian Garin in the fourth round on Sunday to advance to the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

Medvedev was in a punishing mood against the Chilean as he racked up a whopping 46 winners, including 14 aces. The two-time Slam finalist won 86% of the points on his first serves and got broken just once.

The only time Garin threatened Medvedev during the match was in the third set when he broke the Russian to take a 3-0 lead. Nevertheless, the World No. 2 broke back a couple of games later and then again in the 11th game to seal the victory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev came into the 2021 French Open in contrasting form. The Greek won in Monte-Carlo and Lyon and made the final in Barcelona, while Medvedev lost two of his three-claycourt matches before heading to Paris.

However, Medvedev has produced some superlative performances on the red dirt in Paris. The Russian will be particularly pleased by how well his flat groundstrokes have worked thus far.

Medvedev’s crosscourt backhand has troubled Stefanos Tsitsipas in the past and is likely to do the same on Tuesday. The Greek could look to counter this by positioning himself closer to the baseline to take the ball on the rise.

Tsitsipas has the power to move Medvedev around the court, but the Russian has shown he can be a stubborn defender even on clay.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the favorite going into this match, but Daniil Medvedev has the tools to pull off one of the biggest claycourt wins of his career.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in five sets.

What does Roger Federer’s decision mean for his quarter of the draw at Roland Garros?

Roger Federer’s decision to pull out means Matteo Berrettini, who was due to play the Swiss in the fourth round on Monday, is into the quarterfinals. The Italian will have an extra day of rest before a likely meeting with Novak Djokovic in the last eight.

Djokovic will have to battle it out with Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti on Monday to secure his spot in the quarterfinals.

Yannick Sinner believes that his compatriot Lorenzo Mucetti may be more talented than he is due to his physical strength and the highest variety in the game.

The two Italian teenagers are now widely regarded as some of the best young players in the world, although Sinner has shown much more promising results in the ATP Tour so far.

Both Sinner and Musetti are in the fourth round of Roland Garros in 2021, where they will face Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, respectively.

Speaking to the media after winning the third round over Mikael Ymer, Sinner said that he and Musetti made a splash in Italy with their rapid growth.

2009 champion Roger Federer officially pulled out of Roland Garros 2021, the day before he was due to face Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round. The Swiss cited the need to take care of their bodies as the reason for their rejection.

Federer’s decision is unsurprising given that he hinted at it after beating Dominik Koepfer on Saturday. The 39-year-old in post-match pressure said he did not expect to win three matches in Paris.

Matteo Berrettini has now reached the quarterfinals, where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti.

In an official statement released by Roland Garros, Roger Federer stressed the need to act slowly given how much his knee has suffered over the past year. The 39-year-old also mentioned that he was “thrilled” to be able to play three matches in Paris.

What is next for Roger Federer?

Roger Federer will rest for a few days before heading to Galle, where the Noventi Open is scheduled to start on June 14th. Federer, a 10-time champion at Halle, will use the event to set up his game at Wimbledon.

The championship is scheduled for June 28, which means Federer is unlikely to compete in any further competition unless he loses early in Halle. In case this does happen, the eighth racket in the world could choose a wildcard to Mallorca or Eastbourne.

Coco Gauff vs. Ons Jaber Preview

American teen Coco Gauff will face Tunisian Ons Jaber in a thrilling fourth round bout at Roland Garros in 2021 on Monday.

Coco Gauff has yet to release a set in Paris this year. After scoring accurate victories over Alexandra Krunich and Wang Qiang in the first two rounds, Gauff did not have to spend much energy in his fight in the third round, as her compatriot Jennifer Brady retired just 23 minutes after losing in the first set 6-1.

Gauff, who has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon (2019) and the Australian Open (2020), is making a bid for the Major’s quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

Ons Jaber, who recently defeated a teenager at the Charleston Open, will be on Gauff’s path. Jaber confidently launched her French Open campaign in tennis, convincingly defeating Yulia Putintseva and Astra Sharma.

Coco Gauff – Ons Jaber prediction

Coco Gauff has won 12 of her last 13 matches on clay, the only defeat to Iga Svyatek in the Italian Open semi-finals. On the other hand, Jaber was in charge of Gauff in Charleston, which made it difficult to call.

It promises to be an intriguing match between players with contrasting play styles. While Ons Jaber uses his varied ground punches to keep the points short, Coco Gauff relies on her exceptional speed and movement to keep the rally going.

Both players tend to fight on the second serve, which could ultimately be the deciding factor in this match. If the American girl can stay steady on the second serve and avoid too many double faults – she made 13 in their Charleston meeting – she could make it to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Coco Gauff will win in three sets.

Whatever happens, tennis is as exciting and global as it ever was before, and it is only going to get stronger. From the Americans and Europe to Asia and Australia, we are lucky to be witnesses to this part of tennis history.

Scores24 brings you live match updates including tennis results, interviews, commentary and expert analysis.

You can watch trending tennis videos with highlights from recent matches and catch this season’s best head-to-head rivalries in action.

You can successfully make Scores24 your go-to source for sports news online, complete with full schedules, stats and live scores, from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.