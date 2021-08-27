When renting an apartment, your landlord would be responsible for any form of loss or damage caused to the building, fittings, and fixtures. But a good question to ask oneself is, “who is responsible for the tenant’s properties such as jewelry, furniture, books, electrical gadgets, clothes, and other valuable properties?”.

In cases of a disaster such as a flood, storm, fire outbreak, etc., tenants are mostly found to be on the receiving side due to no insurance coverage. At the same time, house owners would insure their properties and benefit from compensation due to the coverage.

Tenant content insurance is a unique insurance policy designed basically for individuals living in a rented apartment.

How Does It Work?

Most house owners insure their buildings before leasing them out. However, this coverage doesn’t cover the tenant’s personal belongings within such rented property, although there are exceptions in cases where it is clearly stated in the property tenancy agreement.

The tenant can insure their belongings by purchasing tenant content insurance from an accredited insurer. Whether you want to purchase this kind of insurance policy or not is entirely up to you, and you are not under any obligation to do so, not even as part of the tenancy agreement.

However, you must be fully aware that your landlord is not in any way responsible for any form of damages caused to your personal belongings.

Tenant content insurance covers damages caused by theft, fire, flood, and accidental damages. Sometimes it may also include unintentional damages on fittings and some part of the building or rented space.

What Does it Cover?

The tenant’s contents insurance is not just for tenants. Sometimes, the property owner may also purchase additional policies for the belongings in the building in cases where the property is fully furnished.

Below are the situations covered by tenant’s content insurance

Fire Outbreak

Fire outbreaks can be from a known or unknown source and sometimes may be beyond control. In a situation where there is a fire outbreak that couldn’t be controlled, thereby destroying the tenant’s personal belongings, the tenant’s content insurance policy covers the damages caused by offering compensation.

Flood

Flood, in most cases, may pose significant damage to personal belongings. In this kind of scenario, the tenant’s content insurance policy comes to your rescue, providing compensation for your losses.

Storm

A storm is a natural phenomenon, a violent atmospheric disturbance with strong winds and usual thunder, rain, snow, or lightning. One of the safest ways tenants can insure their personal belongings against such occurrences is by purchasing the tenant’s content insurance policy.

Theft

Cases of theft have increased over time, and this doesn’t just apply to residential apartments. There are reported cases of theft in commercial centers, offices, etc. Tenants’ content insurance policy covers loss posed as a result of theft.

Some other situations covered by the tenant’s content insurance policy are personal valuables, electrical power surges, collisions, malicious damage, etc.

Why Do I Need Tenants’ Content Insurance Policy?

Tenants’ content insurance policy gives you peace of mind and saves you money if your personal belongings are stolen, accidentally damaged, or burnt. You lower the risk of being liable in any of the situations mentioned above.

It also provides financial coverage for your properties in case of damages caused by relocation or moving from one place to another. This type of insurance policy varies from one insurance company to another, so comparing the rate and features is essential to enjoy maximum coverage.

How Much Does Tenant’s Content Insurance Cost?

Before deciding to purchase a tenants’ content insurance coverage, you may want to calculate how much it will cost you to include it in your monthly budget. When trying to estimate the amount of tenants’ content insurance coverage you need, you have to consider four things: where you live, the value of your belongings, your insurance company, and the extra features you may want to include.

Like every other coverage, the more coverage you purchase, the more your premiums would be. Basic tenants’ content insurance coverage tends to be moderately inexpensive. The policy rate may vary from place to place and different insurance companies.

The best way to get a good deal is by making a list of the accredited insurance companies in your area and request a quotation. It is not a good decision to select your choice of an insurance company based on the price of their coverage; you may want to understand the features each of them offers, types of coverage, excesses, coverage limit, or optional coverage.

The above will give you a complete insight into which insurance company you should patronize to get value for the rate charged.

Is Tenant’s Content Insurance Mandatory?

The tenant’s content insurance is not mandatory by law. However, purchasing this kind of insurance policy comes with many advantages if you live in a rented apartment. Sometimes, the house owner or leasing agents may advise tenants to purchase a tenant’s content insurance policy or mandate that you pay a fee to purchase a tenant’s content insurance coverage.

Can I Transfer My Insurance Policy to A New Address?

Few insurance companies offer flexibility features that allow you to transfer your insurance coverage to a new address if you relocate. However, not all insurers offer this feature. You may need to discuss with your insurer before opting for tenant’s content insurance and know the extra fee you may need to pay for transferring your coverage to a new address.

Endnote

Sometimes an accident is inevitable and can happen when least expected. Your problems might multiply if you live in a rented apartment and end up losing your possessions. Tenant’s content insurance is a good option for you as it explicitly offers coverage needed by people living in a rented apartment. Try taking professional advice before you decide to buy yourself a policy. They might help you plan your finances.