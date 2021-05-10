Parenting is complex and inclusive. It comprises several aspects and all are necessary. Among them are safety and good morals to one’s kids. The world recognizes health as a key requirement for kids and that is why we start with providing shelter to our kids. When someone is in a strong permanent or semi-permanent house, he/she is safe than someone spending under a tent.

It’s also unfortunate that the abduction of kids is on the rise every day. Your kids aren’t so special and could fall victim to the same menace. If you have small kids who can face a challenge tracing their way back home when they walk out, you should be cautioned. A stranger will easily note a stranded kid and the worst might happen. Of course, you will have problems establishing what happened to the kid.

And because you may not afford to be at home at all times, you need to think of a working solution. Luckily, there are thousands of parental control apps available for download. Unfortunately, most of these apps turn to be ineffective and inefficient.

Thanks to Wondershare’s FamiSafe parental control app. it’s the only reliable parental control app that is professionally designed with unique features that aren’t in other location trackers. With the FamiSafe family locator app, there is always a “bonus.”

Features of the FamiSafe Parental Control App.

I doubt whether someone would have an app that isn’t useful on his phone. That would be a mere wastage of storage space and it’s unnecessary. However, we need apps or software that are useful and functional. They should solve the problem that saw us downloading them. Wondershare’s FamiSafe comes with an array of outstanding features with the live location tracking feature making it more popular among parents. Below are the main features of the FamiSafe app in details:

Live Location Tracker.

When you are in the office or attending a friend’s function away from home, you need to know the whereabouts of your children. Otherwise, it’s them that make you feel complete, and losing one would plant a permanent wound in your heart.

Unlike in the past, you don’t need to call anyone to check on your kids’ whereabouts. The FamiSafe parental control app has it all. You only need to have it in your smartphone as well as in that of your kids. This way you’ll always see the kid’s location on the homepage of the app when you open it. If you have connected it to several phones, you will see all their locations from your phone.

FamiSafe is the best app one can use to keep the family connected and ensure the safety of all family members. If you track a cell phone using the FamiSafe app, you will get its precise location.

Detecting Harmful Content.

The app will always detect suspicious content received by social media apps on your child’s phone. For example, if they receive porn images or videos, you will be notified to allow you to block those apps. It is good to know that the app only detects content that is sent via messaging option on the social apps. No harmful content is important to your kids. The only thing it can do is to destroy their morals.

Browsing and Location History Features.

Someone may think that it’s not necessary to know what kids have been doing when the parent was away but this is paramount. Wondershare’s FamiSafe allows parents to see their kids’ movement and the time they visited certain locations. This helps to find out the surety of their safety in every location they visit. For example, if you realize that you have an adolescent son who is frequently visiting a street with renowned drug peddlers, it’s good to take him for a drug test to ascertain whether they are using drugs. Again, you should also take time to advice and counsel such children.

Additionally, you will see a list of websites that your children access on the internet. Although the internet is useful for learning purposes, it is full of illicit content. Your children could come across such content. Parents who use the FamiSafe parental control app can block suspicious websites remotely using their phones.

Cost of FamiSafe App and Where to Download it.

A free to download app that offers a free three-day trial to allow parents to familiarize themselves with its features. The Wondershare Company also offers three affordable subscription packages for this app. You can opt for the monthly ($9.99), quarterly ($19.99), or the annual plan that costs $59.99.

The parents can download this gps tracking app from App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), or Amazon Store (both iOS and Android). Users aren’t charged for downloading or installing this app.

Conclusion.

It is vital to protect your kids now than ever. You should consider using the FamiSafe parental control app which is affordable and effective. It will save your hard-earned bucks you could spend on fuel while driving home to see the whereabouts of your children. Don’t sit and wait, download it and start your three-day trial today.