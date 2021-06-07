CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound extracted from the cannabis plant. The compound has natural therapeutic properties.

In the form of a tincture, you can take CBD orally to treat several symptoms. Here, you will learn more about CBD tinctures, why they are used, and how to use them yourself effectively.

What is a CBD Tincture?

CBD is found in cannabis resin, an insoluble plant secretion. It is extracted using a steeping method by collecting the flowers of the cannabis plant and placing them in a high concentration of alcohol. After steeping, the product is strained and bottled for use.

Although CBD is a phytocannabinoid, like THC, it does not cause intoxication. Instead, CBD can be used safely in edible and topical treatments with no risk of mind-altering side effects. While it may contain some traces of THC, these are in low quantities, under 0.3%.

CBD tinctures are highly concentrated and only require a small amount for desired results. However, not all CBD tinctures are made equally. It is important to buy CBD tincture oil that works.

The Mechanics of CBD Tincture

CBD tinctures work by delivering messages to your central nervous system via ECS receptors in your body. The chemical reaction caused by CBD enhances the production of other natural chemicals in your brain and body, such as Adenosine, which regulates oxygen, blood flow, and anti-inflammatories.

CBD also causes a spike in 5-HT1A, a serotonin receptor. Serotonin is a hormone in the brain which regulates mood. When serotonin is low, the mood gets affected. Low serotonin levels have been linked to depression. Similarly, increased serotonin improves mood and reduces anxiety. Therefore, CBD tinctures can improve mood and lower stress levels.

What is CBD Tincture Used For?

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine, CBD helps treat a variety of symptoms and disorders, including:

Side effects of chemotherapy (nausea).

Pain symptoms attributed to multiple sclerosis.

Weight and eating issues caused by HIV.

Seizures caused by epilepsy.

Movement ticks in cases of Tourette Syndrome.

Stomach issues attributed to IBD or IBS.

Sleep disorders.

Studies have also shown that oral doses of CBD have a significant impact on psychological disorders such as schizophrenia.

How to Use CBD Tincture

CBD tincture is taken orally by dropper in small quantities. Here we will look at the dosage required for pain relief. The measured dose depends on:

Tincture concentration

Weight

Pain level

Be sure to read the label and accompanying instructions. On average, a person weighing 151-241lbs consumes 20mg for mild pain or up to 30mg for severe pain. Your dose may also be repeated as needed.

Follow these steps to ensure proper administering:

Shake well: The tincture comprises many organic particles, which may settle in the bottle. Shaking the bottle ensures even distribution of therapeutic components of the compound before administering. Extract and drop: Using the tincture dropper, extract the necessary amount of CBD from your bottle. Place the dosage beneath your tongue and hold for 90-second before swallowing. Recap and store: Cap your tincture bottle and store it in a dark place at room temperature.

CBD tinctures may be taken with food or on an empty stomach.

Benefits of CBD Tincture

Aside from the healing qualities of CBD tincture, there are many reasons to try this remedy, such as:

A Natural Remedy

Unlike chemical medicines, CBD tincture is created using few ingredients and is a natural plant extract. Therefore, you know what you are putting into your body, with no need to research lengthy medical jargon from a pharmaceutical package.

Quick Delivery

Due to the high concentration of CBD compound in a tincture, you get quick results with less product waste. Other CBD therapies offer similar results but require larger quantities of lower concentration products.

Smoke-Free

CBD tinctures are smoke-free, unlike vaping or smoking cannabis alternatives. Your CBD tincture provides results without harming your mouth, throat, and lungs in the process.

Safe to Use

As CBD tinctures are deemed safe in varying quantities, you can take doses as needed for acute pain, stress, and sleep conditions. CBD tinctures are considered safe for use by FDA standards.

Is CBD Tincture Right for You?

CBD tinctures are a natural and safe alternative to traditional medicine for sleep, anxiety, and pain disorders. When correctly used, CBD tinctures can improve symptoms of the above and can be used long-term.

The side effects of CBD tincture are minimal, including:

Fatigue

Nausea

Mood changes

Before taking CBD products, check with your family doctor to ensure the tincture will not interact negatively with other medications or supplements you use.

CBD tinctures are readily available and can be used by individuals 18-years of age and up. Legal age for the use of tinctures may vary by state. Some countries also make CBD tinctures for children and pets.