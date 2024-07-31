What Is The Impact Of Technology on Online Roulette?

Roulette is one of the most classic and elegant table games available online and in person. Classic Roulette dates back to 17th-century France. For the most part, the Roulette wheel has remained consistent, starting with French Roulette, the oldest variant. Throughout France and most of Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries, European Roulette was the standard for most casinos.

Fast forward to the 20th century, and American Roulette became the anchor at most casinos. However, with the rise and breakthroughs in technology, online Roulette took flight, and its impact in the online casino world is still being felt.

Roulette Game Variations

For centuries, Roulette remained one of the most consistent, and dare we say, conservative table games available. However, with the rise of online casinos, especially in the 2010s when American states began legalizing them, Roulette variants took off.

For the first time, hardcore Roulette players had a chance to fall back in love all over again with new options like Penny and Blazing 777s Roulette. Also, in recent years, thanks to the power of technology and AI, even newer options like Auto and Quantum Roulette have become staples at online casinos.

The Live Dealer Impact

There’s no question that technology has had the biggest impact on live casinos. Roulette players in the VIP club enjoy high-stakes Roulette games at VIP casinos. These higher stakes lead to more reward points that can be used as perks like discounts for playing more Roulette or other casino games. However, the biggest thrill that live dealer Roulette brings is an authentic Vegas-style experience with a professional croupier broadcast from the studio.

Thanks to Evolution Gaming, the software provider used for most live dealer games, you, the player, can chat directly with the croupier in real time for an additional and intimate gaming experience.

24/7 Access

The first miracle, thanks to technology, is streaming traditional casino games like Roulette smoothly and efficiently to your web browser. However, technology once again shows its creative genius by involving live Roulette in the mobile gaming process. With over 3 billion Android devices and cutting-edge iOS and Windows mobile devices, Roulette fans can play their favorite variants 24/7, even with a live dealer. Technology continues to bat .1000 by developing official casino apps.

This technology provides a more secure interaction between the player and the online casino. With more strict cybersecurity and a superior connection without having to work with public Wi-Fi, Roulette players using the app are free to play 24/7 and anywhere the online casino is legal.