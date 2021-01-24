Making a real estate website is tough because there are so many different aspects to consider. Also, there are not many websites to study because there are only a handful of successful ones. For example, Realtor.com has used several approaches that have made them one of the top options out there.

This post will look at some of the factors that made websites like that so special. Not only are they successful, but there is a ton of things that we could learn from them.

Easy Access to Everything

The first thing that stands out with incredible real estate websites is that everything is so easy to access. Any real estate website will likely have a lot of information and things going on, so it is a real skill to present everything in an accessible way.

Things such as a helpful toolbar at the top is a great place to start. If you needed a real estate UX design tip, it would be to add a toolbar that makes almost every page accessible to users. With a toolbar like that, users will be able to get anywhere that they want in a quick manner and feel like any of the information is accessible.

Sophisticated Search Engine

Another feature to a successful real estate website is that the search engine is pretty sophisticated and in depth. If people are really wanting to key in on a search topic then it has to be sophisticated enough to search for very specific things.

If a user is wanting to really key in on a certain type of real estate and your search engine can’t give them the option, then they will take their business to someone else. You have to think about the user and supply them with features that will mean a lot. Any great real estate website has an incredible search feature.

Optimized for Users

You may be wondering what exactly optimized for users even means. Well, it basically means that you have to be thinking about the users when you are making the site and viewing it from their point of view. More specifically, if you know that your users will be on a mobile phone then you need to optimize for mobile use.

If you are not constantly putting yourself in the user’s shoes, then you are bound for a disaster. It is too easy to get caught up in the design and forget that your point of view does not matter because you are not the customer. Winning websites put themselves in the shoes of users and that is how they end up winning big!

Even though there are only three different things listed, there could be so many more things that I could cover. Certain things like search engine optimization could be looked into also when you are talking about making a successful real estate site.

Anyways, thank you for reading and please share this post if you found it to help you in any way possible!