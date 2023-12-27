What to do between Christmas and New Year with Kids in The North East of England?

If you’re hoping to enjoy the winter wonderland that the North East can offer, a visit to one of the region’s magical outdoor ice skating rinks is a must. Rinks are set up across the North East during the festive season, providing a fun activity for children and adults alike. Popular ice skating venues include the Centre for Life in Newcastle, Times Square in Durham, and the Keel Square Ice Rink in Sunderland. Don’t forget to wrap up warm and bring your own skates or rent them at the rink!

Another great option for family fun is visiting one of the many fascinating museums scattered throughout the North East. The Great North Museum in Newcastle, for example, offers an interactive and educational experience for children. From ancient dinosaurs to Egyptian mummies, the museum’s exhibits are sure to captivate young minds. Similarly, the Discovery Museum in Newcastle tells the story of the city’s industrial heritage, with hands-on exhibits and interactive displays that are perfect for curious kids.

If the weather is not on your side, fear not! There are plenty of indoor activities in the North East that will keep your little ones entertained. One option is to visit a trampoline park, such as Jump 360 in Hartlepool or Gravity Force in Sunderland. These parks offer hours of bouncing fun and also have designated areas for toddlers, ensuring the whole family can join in.

For those seeking a more relaxed experience, a trip to the cinema is always a popular choice. Many cinemas in the North East host special kids’ screenings during the holiday period, featuring the latest family-friendly movies. Grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show!

In addition to these activities, there are several special events and festivals that take place in the North East between Christmas and New Year. For instance, you can take your kids to see the Enchanted Christmas at Raby Castle, where they can meet Santa, explore the themed rooms, and take part in various festive crafts. The annual Stockton Sparkles event in Stockton-on-Tees is another highlight, featuring an ice rink, live performances, and a sparkling Christmas market.

Ultimately, the North East of England offers a wide range of options to keep kids and families entertained between Christmas and New Year. Remember to check the specific dates and availability of attractions, as some may require advanced booking. Regardless of what you choose, spending quality time together as a family during the festive season is what truly matters.