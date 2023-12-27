List of What to Do Between Christmas and New Year with the Kids in Hartlepool

Christmas is a magical time for children, filled with presents, delicious food, and quality time with family. However, once the excitement of Christmas Day has passed, parents often find themselves wondering how to keep their children entertained during the gap between Christmas and New Year. Fortunately, Hartlepool offers a range of activities and events that are perfect for spending quality time with the kids and creating lasting memories.

1. Visit the Hartlepool Maritime Experience: Take a step back in time and embark on an adventure at the Hartlepool Maritime Experience. This attraction allows families to experience what life was like aboard an 18th-century British naval frigate. Kids will love exploring the recreated historic quayside, discovering the secrets of the ship, and interacting with costumed actors who bring history to life. With hands-on activities and engaging exhibits, the Hartlepool Maritime Experience offers an educational experience that is both fun and entertaining.

2. Explore the Museum of Hartlepool: Take a trip to the Museum of Hartlepool and let your children immerse themselves in the fascinating history of the area. From the Bronze Age to the present day, this museum offers a diverse range of exhibits. Kids can learn about the lives of the people who lived in Hartlepool throughout the centuries, discover ancient artifacts, and even experience life in a World War II air raid shelter. The museum also provides interactive displays and activities tailored specifically for children, making learning a fun experience for the whole family.

3. Enjoy a New Year’s Day Dip: Hartlepool hosts an annual New Year’s Day Dip, which is a fantastic way to start the year while supporting a good cause. Join other families as they take part in this invigorating event by braving the icy waters of the North Sea. Not only will your children have a thrilling and unique experience, they will also contribute to a charity of their choice. It’s a great way to teach them about the importance of giving back to the community while having a memorable day out.

4. Go Ice Skating: Hartlepool usually has an ice rink set up during the Christmas season, providing plenty of excitement for kids who love to skate. Whether your children are experienced skaters or beginners, the ice rink offers a fun activity for everyone. Wrap up warm, lace up your skates, and enjoy a few hours gliding across the ice with your little ones. It’s the perfect way to burn off some energy while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

5. Attend Pantomime Performances: Many theatres in Hartlepool put on pantomime performances over the Christmas period. Attending a pantomime is not only an entertaining experience for children but also a wonderful way to introduce them to the world of live theater. From classic tales like Cinderella and Aladdin to modern adaptations, these performances are filled with laughter, music, dance, and audience participation. Check out the local theaters’ schedules and book tickets in advance to secure your family’s seats.

6. Take a Winter Walk: Hartlepool offers various scenic routes and beautiful parks that are perfect for a winter walk with the kids. Wrap up warm, put on your wellies, and go exploring. Head down to Seaton Carew Beach for a bracing walk along the coastline or visit Ward Jackson Park, which transforms into a winter wonderland during the festive season. These walks not only provide a chance to get some fresh air and exercise but also offer an opportunity for quality family time amidst beautiful surroundings.

7. Visit Santa’s Grotto: If your children still haven’t had a chance to meet Santa Claus, there may be opportunities to visit a Santa’s Grotto between Christmas and New Year in Hartlepool. These enchanting spaces are decorated with twinkling lights and festive decorations, immersing you and your children in the magic of Christmas. Kids will have the chance to personally meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and receive a small gift as a keepsake.

Between Christmas and New Year, Hartlepool has plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. From educational experiences and winter walks to exciting adventures and festive traditions, there is something for every family to enjoy. Take advantage of this time to create lasting memories and make the most of the holiday season with your children in Hartlepool.