What to Do in the North East of England on New Years Eve with the Kids?

What to Do in the North East of England on New Year’s Eve with the Kids?

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and joy, and there are plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy in the North East of England. From exciting events and fireworks displays to charming winter walks, there is something for everyone to make the most out of this special occasion. Here are some ideas on how to spend New Year’s Eve with your kids in the North East.

1. Attend a vibrant fireworks display:

Many towns and cities in the North East organize spectacular fireworks displays to mark the arrival of the New Year. These displays are usually family-friendly and provide a magical experience for children. One of the most renowned events takes place in Newcastle upon Tyne, where thousands of people gather at the Quayside to enjoy a mesmerizing fireworks show. Make sure to arrive early, as it can get crowded. Remember to dress warmly and be prepared for large crowds.

2. Discover local history and culture:

The North East of England is steeped in history and boasts many fascinating museums and attractions suitable for children of all ages. Take the opportunity to explore some of these sites, such as Beamish Museum, which offers a unique chance to experience life in Victorian England. Additionally, the Great North Museum in Newcastle is home to a vast collection of artifacts and exhibitions that will engage and educate your kids. Exploring these cultural sites can be an enriching and entertaining way to spend New Year’s Eve, and they often organize special events and activities for families.

3. Enjoy a coastal walk:

The North East is famous for its stunning coastline, making it an ideal destination for a refreshing New Year’s Day walk. Embrace the beauty of the coast by taking your kids for a gentle stroll along one of the many picturesque beaches. Roker Beach in Sunderland, for example, offers fantastic views and a peaceful atmosphere. Let your children run freely, collecting seashells and building sandcastles, while you enjoy the sound of crashing waves. It’s a perfect way to start the year with some fresh air and quality family time.

4. Visit a winter wonderland:

During the festive season, various venues in the North East transform into magical winter wonderlands. These places often offer ice skating rinks, festive markets, and fairground rides, providing endless enjoyment for both kids and adults. One popular location is Winter Wonderland at the Centre for Life in Newcastle, where children can skate, enjoy thrilling rides, and even meet Santa Claus himself. Many of these winter wonderlands stay open until late on New Year’s Eve, allowing families to welcome the New Year in a joyful atmosphere.

5. Host your own family party:

If you prefer a more intimate and cozy celebration, consider hosting your own New Year’s Eve party at home. Get your kids involved in planning and preparing for the event by decorating the house, making party hats, and preparing tasty snacks. Create a playlist of their favorite songs and have a mini disco in the living room. You can also organize fun party games or watch a family-friendly movie. Celebrating at home allows you to have full control over the atmosphere and activities while enjoying quality time together as a family.

In conclusion, the North East of England offers a wide range of activities for families to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. Whether you choose to attend a fireworks display, explore museums, go for a coastal walk, visit a winter wonderland, or have your own party at home, the key is to spend quality time together with your kids. Make memories, embrace the festive spirit, and welcome the new year with joy and togetherness.