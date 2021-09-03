Video game addiction is defined as obsessive or uncontrollable use of online games or video games that causes problems down the line of an individual’s health

Video game addiction, which is frequently misdiagnosed as a type of computer or internet addictive behaviour, has become a growing challenge for parents as video games are becoming more popular and are frequently marketed to children.

Computer games, gaming consoles, arcade device games, online casino gaming and even cell phone and developed calculator games are examples of games that can target gaming and gambling addicts.

Games can be integrated into social media sites like Facebook. Gaming has begun to grow together into a multibillion-dollar sector since the 1950s. Some people are worried about the future effects of video game use, especially in children. Concerns revolve around the following issues:

“Are video games dangerous?”

“Do violent video games make people aggressive?”

“Do video games have an addictive quality?”

While the survey is uncertain and should know about video games and their types, it appears that video games can be dangerous, increase aggression, and be addictive. However, these impacts are extremely subjective and may be influenced by a variety of factors other than the number of hours spent playing games.

Signs of Addiction

According to research, between 1% and 16% of video gamers meet the requirements for becoming addicted. The formal definition of video game addiction, on the other hand, varies from one organisation to another. So it’s easy to get confused around whether somebody else is playing in the ordinary or heavy ranges when this is taken into consideration.

To determine if a person has a video game addiction, it’s crucial to evaluate not only how much time they spend playing, but also what they’re doing for themselves.

It’s possible that playing video games, as one of a wide range of recreational hobbies, is neither detrimental nor addictive.

Is It Really an Addiction?

Video game addiction, like other behavioural addictions, is a contentious concept. Whilst also video game research has established some troubling effects, especially with younger players, there is indeed evidence of high research and irrefutable data to conclusively conclude that online gaming overuse is an addiction.

Furthermore, warnings from communities such as the American Medical Association, which claims to believe that video games are potentially dangerous, must compete with the heavy advertising of the video game industry, whose own study, undoubtedly, shows no negative effects.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), the “gold standard” allusion for mental health problems, now includes Internet Gaming Disorder as a circumstance for further research. As a result, while it is not yet fully recognised as a disorder, contributions to promoting it has been published.

Negative Effects of Addictive gaming and gambling

In addition to addiction, online gaming use has been linked to the following harmful effects:

Children under the age of 10 are more likely to have aggressive thoughts and actions.

Heightened incidence of light-induced seizures, musculoskeletal conditions of the upper limbs, and a higher metabolic rate are all possible consequences.

Behaviours that are less prosocial (cooperative) in social situations

People who become addicted to video games have higher levels of depression and cognitive performance, as well as poorer impulsive behaviour and ADHD symptoms, according to research.

Conclusion

Addicts to video games and casino games have doubled emotional problems, such as psychological distress, report feeling more isolated and lonely, and are more likely to experience issues with internet content use.

In contexts of the number of hours spent, the deep emotional commitment to the activity, and the network of behaviour difficulties encountered by gaming addicts, video game illnesses are similar to other addictive behaviours. Gaming addicts, like other addicts, are becoming obsessed with game-playing, which interferes with family and other aspects of life, such as students.