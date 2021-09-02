Accidents happen. Sometimes, the victim isn’t the one to blame. But they could be injured as a result, and often, that injury can be severely debilitating. Fortunately, in the UK there are a whole range of laws designed to ensure that accident victims are able to get compensation from those who are really at fault.

Before seeking out a personal injury solicitor, however, it’s worth making yourself aware of a few crucial details. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

You will Need Evidence

The more evidence you can get surrounding the circumstances of your accident, the better. Make a note of who was there, and who saw what. Take pictures of the scene, including any relevant structural defects which might have contributed to the accident. Write down as many key details as you can. If you’ve suffered the accident at work, then make sure that it has been logged.

Do not sign documents you don’t understand

When you are asked to sign documents immediately after the accident, you might be surrendering some of your rights to redress. While this can theoretically be corrected by explaining that you didn’t understand what you were signing, it’s still a hassle you don’t need.

Get a specialised lawyer

Personal injury lawyers with experience dealing with accidents of this kind will be able to provide invaluable guidance throughout the process. They’ll be familiar with all of the possible permutations, and provide you with the confidence you need during what can be a stressful and emotionally trying time.

There are Time Limits

You don’t have an infinite amount of time to lodge your claim. In most cases, you need to get the ball rolling within three years of the accident. In some cases, the limit is even shorter. The exceptions tend to come when you aren’t aware that you’ve suffered harm, or that you are under eighteen (in which case, the three-year clock will start ticking from your eighteenth birthday).

Keep track of your financial losses

If your injury has rendered you unable to earn a living, then you’ll need to keep track of exactly how much you’ve lost out on. If you’re a salaried employee, this might be straightforward. If you’re self-employed, then it’s less so. Keep track of everything so that you can present it when making your claim. The same goes for any extra expenses you’ve incurred – such as the cost of travelling to the hospital, the cost of medical treatment, and other such things. You can also be awarded a pay-out for the ‘pain and suffering’ you’ve endured – this is a technical term which covers everything from physical pain to anxiety and stress.